US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%
2021-07-02 13:05:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
2021-07-02 00:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold Prices Coil Up for a Move as US Jobs Data Steers Fed Outlook
2021-07-02 06:37:00
US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%
2021-07-02 13:05:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
AUDUSD and USDJPY Attempt Dollar-Favorable Breakouts Before NFPs
2021-07-02 03:30:00
Breaking news

Mixed US NFPs: Headline Beats, Unemployment Rate Misses, US Dollar Drops

Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Factory Orders MoM (MAY) Actual: 1.7% Expected: 1.6% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.91%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 68.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/taUJiEjNkb
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.23% Gold: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aq8fWgOMGf
  • $TSLA trying to peek back above the trendline started to come back into play last week, stock has been ranging since https://t.co/mxqH9s8t5S
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Factory Orders MoM (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.6% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • 🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 56.5 Previous: 57 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.40% US 500: 0.25% Wall Street: 0.20% FTSE 100: 0.18% France 40: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DvJQ3q4wNO
  • Interest rate expectations have slipped modestly after the labor report data run, suggesting the market sees less pressure on the Fed to hike. The $DXY Dollar Index is facing the first daily red candle in 8 sessions https://t.co/FccAgteYEc
  • Despite the Dollar's slide, the NFPs offered up a hearty +150K beat (on 850K jobs added). Uptick in jobless rate to 5.9% and slowing pace of wage growth undercuts the enthusiasm https://t.co/7jMG9d3ORG
  • US Dollar bears are steering the Greenback lower in response to a mixed bag NFP report. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/42rCE1LfzH https://t.co/QLVA9unUEq
US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX PIVOTS LOWER ON MIXED NONFARM PAYROLLS DATA

  • US Dollar bears are steering the Greenback lower in response to a mixed bag NFP report
  • The broader DXY Index erases intraday gains as the unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%
  • Headline net change in nonfarm payrolls topped forecast with 850K jobs added in June
  • Bookmark and revisit our Real Time News page for timely market news and analysis

US Dollar price action is coming under pressure as markets digest the latest round of NFPs. The broader DXY Index pivoted about -0.2% lower in immediate reaction to what looks like a mixed bag jobs report. EUR/USD and GBP/USD price action jumped 26-pips and 41-pips respectively while USD/CAD pivoted 30-pips lower following the data.

Headline nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 in June and blew bast the consensus forecast looking for 720,000 job gains. Interestingly, however, the unemployment rate ticked higher from 5.8% to 5.9%, which disappointed markets expecting a drop to 5.6%. The labor force participation rate held steady at 61.6% and average hourly earnings grew at a 3.6% year-over-year.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (01 JUL TO 02 JUL 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

We noted in our NFP preview that a mixed bag scenario could be viewed as a disappointment to US Dollar bulls and Fed hawks. Such seems to be the case. To be fair, though, there is an interesting note about the unemployment rate in the details of the NFP report. Specifically, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that “among the unemployed, the number of job leavers – that is, unemployed persons who quit or voluntarily left their previous job and began looking for new employment – increased by 164,000.”

This, in addition to rising wage inflation, speak to strong underlying labor market demand. The Federal Reserve may take a cautious and ‘half glass empty’ view of NFPs nevertheless as doing so likely affords the central bank with more time to delay the kickoff of tapering asset purchases. As such, we might see a continued unwind of recent US Dollar strength.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

