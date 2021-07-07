Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Remains Range-Bound, Clinging to $34,000

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, NZD/USD
2021-07-06 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.
2021-07-06 15:23:00
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index
2021-07-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility
2021-07-06 22:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-07 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1ZweMgiaw6
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for Oil in Q3. Download now. https://t.co/bXrPHkaSCn https://t.co/XEDtO0AHtv
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ctk2sUPxGT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.52%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ycwQD7rRYE
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.09%) S&P 500 (-0.06%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.16%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/5bBXBjnFms
  • Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/07/Dow-Jones-Retreats-as-Yields-Fall-Regulatory-Risks-Weigh-on-Hang-Seng-Index-.html https://t.co/crXctJqqBg
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/NSlnlSbieZ
  • Will be discussing the US Dollar amid recent moves and in the aftermath of last week's #NFPs Going to be talking about $USDCAD $AUDUSD and $EURUSD Starting in about 20min, signup below! https://t.co/myZLkb6jFK
  • Please join @ddubrovskyFX at 20:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/AzOQip9B3r https://t.co/Ix2X07Hens
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Remains Range-Bound, Clinging to $34,000

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Remains Range-Bound, Clinging to $34,000

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast:

  • Bitcoin dances with Fibonacci support
  • BTC/USD range-bound despite regulatory concerns
  • What will Q3 hold for major cryptocurrencies?
Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has experienced a year of turbulent moves so far, driven by crowd psychology, fear and market sentiment. Although the initial rally began in October last year, former Bitcoin enthusiast and self-proclaimed ‘Dogefather’ Elon Musk has played a major role in provoking crypto volatility, which currently remains suppressed.

The analysis contained in article relies on price action andtechnical analysis. To learn more check out our DailyFX Education section.

With low interest rates supporting demand for higher portfolio returns, cryptocurrencies became popular amongst both retail and institutional investors, supporting the bullish narrative that captivated headlines throughout the first quarter of this year where BTC/USD achieved fresh, consecutive all-time highs for four consecutive months, peaking at new record of $64,707 in April.

However, the exorbitant rise in crypto prices eventually came to a halt, enabling sellers to drive BTC back towards the January low which continues to provide additional support at $28,780.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

Bitcoin prices currently remain in a well-defined range, between key Fibonacci retracement levels of the 2020 move which continue to provide support and resistance for the imminent move – see chart below. As prices continue to cling to the 8-day Exponential Moving Average, the Average True Range (ATR) - a measure of volatility - remains suppressed, supporting the range-bound momentum.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Remains Range-Bound, Clinging to $34,000

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

But, in order for bulls to gain traction, they will first need to break above the psychologically significant $36,000 handle, a hurdle that continues to hinder BTC/USD’s progression. However, should bulls succeed, the next resistance level that may hold is at $37,152, the 23.6% retracement of the 2021 move.

On the contrary, if selling pressure increases, bears will likely need to drive prices below support at $34,000 which could result in a drive towards $30,000.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa on behalf of DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index
Dow Jones Retreats as Yields Fall, Regulatory Risk Weighs on Hang Seng Index
2021-07-07 01:00:00
Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility
Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility
2021-07-06 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Rallies to Resistance as Crude Falls
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Rallies to Resistance as Crude Falls
2021-07-06 18:00:00
June ISM Services Slows but Stays Healthy, Dollar Fails to Stage a Large Move
June ISM Services Slows but Stays Healthy, Dollar Fails to Stage a Large Move
2021-07-06 14:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin