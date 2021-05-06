Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs
2021-05-05 22:25:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Reflation Trade Reignited
2021-05-05 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest - XAU/USD Trapped by Resistance, Will US NFPS Stoke a Move in US Treasury Yields?
2021-05-06 10:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speak in Drivers Seat as Jobs Report Approaches
2021-05-06 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-05-06 11:21:00
British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus
2021-05-06 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England Tapers QE Purchases, leaves Bank Rate & APF Target Unchanged

Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps

Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, BOE Price Analysis & News

  • BoE Tapers QE Purchases to GBP 3.4bln from 4.4bln, GBP Rises
  • BoE Leaves Bank & APF Unchanged As Expected
  • BoE Upgrades Growth, Inflation and Unemployment Forecasts

MONETARY POLICY: As widely expected the Bank of England maintained current monetary policy in a 9-0 vote with the interest rate left at 0.1%, however, the there had been an 8-1 vote split for leaving APF at GBP 895bln, with Haldane calling for the APF increase of GBP 150bln to be cut to GBP 100bln (BoE have currently used up GBP 70bln). Although, it is worth keeping in mind that while Haldane is the most hawkish member on the MPC, he will be leaving after the June meeting and thus this shift is not significant in the longer term.

QE PURCHASES: In what was a 50/50 decision, the BoE announced that they will slow the pace of weekly asset purchases to GBP 3.4bln from the previous rate of GBP 4.4bln, which would allow the BoE to hit its APF target by the end of this year. That said, the BoE stressed that this should not be taken as a shift in monetary policy stance and instead be looked at as an operational decision. As we had highlighted would be the case in our preview.

MPC ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS:

Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, UK 10 YEAR YIELD REACTION

Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps

Source: Refinitiv

Find Out More on Trading GBP/USD With Our Comprehensive Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USDTRY Drops as Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged, Easing Cycle Expected to Begin Soon
USDTRY Drops as Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged, Easing Cycle Expected to Begin Soon
2021-05-06 11:19:00
Gold Price Latest - XAU/USD Trapped by Resistance, Will US NFPS Stoke a Move in US Treasury Yields?
Gold Price Latest - XAU/USD Trapped by Resistance, Will US NFPS Stoke a Move in US Treasury Yields?
2021-05-06 10:31:00
Bank of England Preview: Will the BoE Taper QE?
Bank of England Preview: Will the BoE Taper QE?
2021-05-06 10:00:00
Ethereum (ETHUSD) Outperforms as Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Shows Signs of Exhaustion
Ethereum (ETHUSD) Outperforms as Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Shows Signs of Exhaustion
2021-05-06 09:30:00
Advertisement