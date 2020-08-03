Will the US Dollar be the Comeback Kid of August? - US Market Open

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
2020-08-03 16:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Stumbles into Key Level of Support
2020-08-03 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/I8xJE8hCea
  • Fed's Bullard says the virus appears to be more persistent than we previously thought - BBG
  • Currencies: After the largest monthly drop in a decade, the US Dollar is starting the month on the front foot in what is a seasonally favourable month.Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/eJqtkDIy2C https://t.co/eaU1BqRVl4
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.59% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4HE9z6cW5Q
  • US Dollar Outlook - via @DailyFX: $USD Reversal Attempt Eyed vs $EUR & $AUD Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/03/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-reversal-attempt-eyed-vs-eur-aud.html
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eBVu4vR9dS
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:💶 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Trump says he is signing executive order to hire Americans - BBG
  • Hey traders! Risk appetite is carried through today, but for which asset classes? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/n8seddRubJ
Will the US Dollar be the Comeback Kid of August? - US Market Open

Will the US Dollar be the Comeback Kid of August? - US Market Open

2020-08-03 13:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

USD, EUR, GBP Analysis & News

  • US Dollar on a Firm Footing After Worst Monthly Drop in a Decade
  • Australian Dollar Struggling Ahead of RBA Decision
  • Equities Bounce Despite US Fiscal Concerns

Currencies: After the largest monthly drop in a decade, the US Dollar is starting the month on the front foot in what is a seasonally favourable month. The greenback’s major counterparts has posted key rejections from big resistance areas, most notably, this has been seen in the Euro and Sterling. As we highlighted in the latest CFTC speculative positioning data, US Dollar shorts is a crowded trade and thus risks are for a bout of short covering. Elsewhere, the Australian Dollar is among the notable underperformers ahead of the RBA rate decision as second wave COVID concerns prompt Australia to tighten lockdown measures.

GBP/USD Fell Short of 1.32

Will the US Dollar be the Comeback Kid of August? - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD Rejects Trendline Stemming From GFC

Will the US Dollar be the Comeback Kid of August? - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

Equities: Despite US lawmakers failing to agree on a COVID support package, equity markets are showing a modest bounce with European shares firmly in the green and being led by the tech sector. Similarly, the positive risk tone has spilled into the US with both the S&P and Dow Jones futures rising 0.5-0.7%. That said, investors will remain cautious throughout August, which is typically a more volatile month.

Commodities: Precious metals are slightly weaker as a stronger greenback halts the advance in both gold and silver prices. That said, the psychological 2000 level remains in sight for gold. However, with real yields continuing to trend lower, upside is likely to persist for the precious metals complex.

Looking ahead: While market focus will be on the US fiscal side and USD dynamics. On the data front, ISM Manufacturing PMI is likely to garner attention. Expectations are for a slight uptick from the prior month.

Will the US Dollar be the Comeback Kid of August? - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pulls Back From Multi-Month High by Nick Cawley, Strategist
  2. US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Analyst
  3. USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Dollar Trying to Turn the Corner vs CAD by Paul Robinson, Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
2020-08-03 16:10:00
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Stumbles into Key Level of Support
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Stumbles into Key Level of Support
2020-08-03 16:00:00
US Dollar Upside Momentum Weakens as ISM Manufacturing Improves
US Dollar Upside Momentum Weakens as ISM Manufacturing Improves
2020-08-03 14:15:00
USD/CAD latest: Last Place Battle – Loonie or Dollar?
USD/CAD latest: Last Place Battle – Loonie or Dollar?
2020-08-03 14:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.