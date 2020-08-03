USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Dollar Trying to Turn the Corner vs CAD

0

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-02 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
2020-08-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pulls Back From Multi-Month High
2020-08-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Dollar Trying to Turn the Corner vs CAD

2020-08-03 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Highlights:

  • USD/CAD testing downtrend line from March high
  • A break doesn’t secure reversal but gets it started

When I last looked at USD/CAD it was breaking out of a range and leaving behind the 200-day MA, but it wasn’t long after the break that the June low came into play. So far it is holding that threshold and looking to make an attempt on breaking above the trend-line off the March high.

It has yet to break, but if it does then we may be witnessing a trend change, or an extended corrective move higher at the least. A break above the multi-month trend-line will again have a pivotal spot in play in the vicinity of 13500/25, an area which previously held well as support for over a month.

To really get USD/CAD moving back in the other direction a break above the March trend-line and beyond price/200-day resistance will be needed. This means a solid daily closing print above 13524. If this happens we could very well see fresh buying interest come in along with shorts running for cover.

If the March trend-line or the 13500 area continue to hold as resistance and USD/CAD starts to trade lower, then watch the June low at 13315. Should that low break then an important test of a trend-line (~13190) from 2017 could be underway. The trend-line gains its importance by connecting the 2018 and 2019 lows.

USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart (trend-line test)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Dollar Price Outlook: Six-Week Sell-off Slams USD to Multi-year Low
2020-07-30 15:30:00
2020-07-30 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: After All-Time Highs, Time for Profit Taking? - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-30 15:00:00
2020-07-30 15:00:00
S&P 500 Stuck Below Corona-gap, Nasdaq 100 Tip-toes Support
2020-07-30 11:00:00
2020-07-30 11:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Options Traders Less Bullish Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-29 17:30:00
2020-07-29 17:30:00
