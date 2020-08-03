0

US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-02 12:00:00
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
2020-08-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pulls Back From Multi-Month High
2020-08-03 08:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pulls Back From Multi-Month High

2020-08-03 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • The latest Bank of England meeting on Thursday will be key for Sterling’s fortunes.
  • US dollar steady after printing a new two-year low last week.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

The back end of this week will be key for GBP/USD with the latest BoE policy announcement released on Thursday and the closely-watched US Labor Report out on Friday. The BoE is expected to leave policy unchanged but governor Andrew Bailey may well hint at further dovish policy measures, especially QE, if the central bank believes that the economy needs another boost. COVID-19 continues to weigh on the UK economy and new cases of the virus continue to appear. There were 771 news cases on COVID-19 announced on Sunday, a gradual increase from the July 7 low of 352, and the government is already warning of new lockdown measures if this trend continues.

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The US dollar made a fresh two-year low at the end of last week and while the greenback is trying to consolidate recent losses, there seems little in the way of any USD-positive news in the market. On Friday the latest US non-farm payrolls are expected to show the US unemployment rate moving lower – from 11.1% to 10.3% - and any marked difference will drive the short-term outlook for the greenback.

GBP/USD had a volatile Friday as month-end rebalancing saw the pair hit a multi-month high of 1.3170. The pair are now consolidating last week’s sharp gains around 1.3070 and trade may be thin ahead of the BoE meeting. The daily chart remains positive although a further pullback to the 1.2950 – 1.300 area cannot be discounted. Friday’s bearish shooting star candle suggests further consolidation in the short-term.

How to Read a Candlestick Chart

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January – August 3, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pulls Back From Multi-Month High

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Gains with Tech Earnings, Nikkei 225 Looks for Support
S&P 500 Gains with Tech Earnings, Nikkei 225 Looks for Support
2020-08-03 01:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Poised to Rise Ahead of Unemployment, Inflation Data
New Zealand Dollar Poised to Rise Ahead of Unemployment, Inflation Data
2020-08-03 00:30:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
2020-07-31 11:00:00
