EUR/USD Price Outlook: Recent Pullback Looks Unconvincing
2020-04-15 11:22:00
US Dollar May Rise on Retail Sales Data After IMF Warning
2020-04-15 07:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Gains As Coronavirus Recession Fears Bite
2020-04-15 06:02:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 17:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Gains As Coronavirus Recession Fears Bite
2020-04-15 06:02:00
S&P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold
2020-04-15 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
BOC Rate Decision: What Does it Mean for USD/CAD?

2020-04-15 14:00:00
Austin Sealey, Contributor
Share:

BOC Rate Decision Talking Points:

Bank of Canada Hold Rates Steady in April

Canada’s central bank held the benchmark overnight lending rate steady at 0.25% this morning - in line with the expectation. Canada’s overnight rate is now 1.50% lower than it was prior to the initial cut in early March.

Recommended by Austin Sealey
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide
 BOC Interest Rates

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; Canada Overnight Lending Rate

Following the emergency rate cut to close Q1, BOC has remained steady at 0.25% in a decision to avoid further approaching a negative rate. While rates have held, the much anticipated OPEC+ deal to cut some 20M B/D has done little to calm investor’s worries over the battered commodity. This could be a driver for CAD weakness as the month continues to unfold.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; USD/CAD on TradingView

Although the Canadian Dollar has been continuing to show strength since late March, certain markets such as CAD/JPY have begun to unravel. USD/CAD has been putting in lower highs and lower lows for the better portion of the past month; meanwhile, CAD/JPY has still remained nearly 2.5% off of March highs. That being said, the Canadian Dollar has nonetheless broken under much macro pressure. After retesting monthly lows, USD/CAD price action appeared to be forming a double bottom pattern, and is currently 1.70% above monthly lows.

--Written by Austin Sealey, Contributor for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

