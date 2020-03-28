USD/CAD: Canadian Dollar Forecast Post-BOC Emergency Rate Cut

As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/8LfkLXbj2W https://t.co/ZsHdd9NFcO

The $USD may be at risk as trader positioning warns that the S&P 500 may bounce as markets look forward to fiscal stimulus. USD/CAD could rise if key support holds down the road.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/TMq9VZbZ7W https://t.co/TisnGYxllM

Here my weekend trading video 'Dow, VIX, Dollar and Gold: Levels and Volatility to Gauge the Markets' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/28/Dow-VIX-Dollar-and-Gold-Levels-and-Volatility-to-Gauge-the-Markets-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9

#Silver and #gold prices have had a fascinating 2020, counterintuitively falling as the #coronavirus’ economic hit has become horribly apparent. A rebound is now afoot. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/nng7lwQ22E https://t.co/JwehIVbBA2

Foreign exchange – or “#forex” – markets often pay close attention to politics and central bank policy. We offer a model for traders to gauge their impact on exchange rates. Get your market insight from @ZabelinDimitri and @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/FbXc1Awu6a https://t.co/mcq5Bq2Jui

The $USD soared against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR eyeing its best month since the 1997-98 Asia financial crisis amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Can this trend continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/M3sDZOftrE https://t.co/sbIbp68UOh

The $USD may be at risk as technical signals show USD/SGD, USD/MYR and USD/IDR may turn lower. Ahead, the markets will likely weigh US fiscal stimulus bets against dismal data risk. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/iGqBrY6qyO https://t.co/kJ89YgK3Mm

The $USD may rise versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit if capital flows out of #ASEAN countries as key U.S. data risks a selloff in equities. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/JWIRn6MLrK https://t.co/TEIklRSPA6

(Weekly Outlook) #Gold prices surged in the best week since 2008, but it has yet to surpass peaks from 2013. If $XAUUSD can clear resistance next week, the yellow metal could set course for 2012 highs #technicalanalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/03/27/Gold-Price-Outlook-Hinges-on-2013-High-After-Best-Week-Since-2008.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/B7zkAjuVno