USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Rebounds – Will It Last?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Retreat on German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders Data
2020-03-25 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rebound May Soon Fizzle
2020-03-25 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slips As Markets Hope US Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Pass
2020-03-25 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Is the Bottom In?
2020-03-25 12:30:00
Dow's Best Rally in 90 Years Marred by Extreme Volatility, Stimulus Dependency
2020-03-25 02:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price - Wild Swings May Continue as Unprecedented US Stimulus Nears
2020-03-25 12:00:00
Gold Slips As Markets Hope US Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Pass
2020-03-25 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart
2020-03-25 10:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Modest Trend Higher in GBP/USD to Continue
2020-03-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How has the #coronavirus impacted the market outlook? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/yQIzzdMeER https://t.co/ESYxEmeWBg
  • House GOP Leader McCarthy: - Time to send stimulus package to the President's desk $SPX $NDX
  • US 5-Year Notes Draw 0.535% Primary Dealers Awarded: 35.3% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 52.1% Direct Bidders Accepted: 12.6% B/C Ratio: 2.53
  • Senator Schumer: - Stimulus package has transparency and accountability - BBG
  • Representative Clark: - The goal is for the house to vote by end of week on stimulus $SPX $DXY
  • $45 billion in emergency supplemental funds allocated for FEMA disaster relief in stimulus bill
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.52%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 78.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vRlKAw4TPr
  • #SPX500 Price Outlook: Bear Market Rally Looks to Build on #Stimulus - $SPX - https://t.co/qpIBe3MBs3 https://t.co/wqAtsejreZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.17% Silver: 0.89% Gold: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CBhBtqnX0O
  • German Bund Yields: 2-Year: -0.643% 3-Year: -0.613% 5-Year: -0.483% 7-Year: -0.443% 10-Year: -0.297% 30-Year: 0.124%
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Rebounds – Will It Last?

USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Rebounds – Will It Last?

2020-03-25 16:06:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

CANADIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: USD/CAD PRICE DROPS AS LOONIE RECOVERS

  • USD/CAD rallied 13% off its year-to-date low as the US Dollar climbed against its Canadian Dollar peer amid the crude oil price crash
  • Spot USD/CAD price action has since pulled back over 300-pips from its recent swing high as the Loonie recovers recent downside
  • The US Dollar to Canadian Dollar rate has potential to resume its ascent if coronavirus concerns and liquidity strains resurface

The Canadian Dollar, or Loonie, is the best performing major currency pair so far during Wednesday’s trading session. Spot USD/CAD is down by about 0.8% today as the US Dollar slides further from a four-year high against its Canadian Dollar counterpart.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Discover our Top Trading Opportunities
Get My Guide

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 2015 TO MARCH 2020)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Forecast

Despite sliding over 300-pips from last week’s blow-off top, USD/CAD remains higher by about 10% since January, with recent upside driven primarily by the crude oil price war and demand for safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 2% 0%
Weekly -33% 40% 11%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

The USD/CAD rally ran out of steam after probing technical resistance near the 1.4675 price, which is underpinned by the January 2016 swing high. Perhaps a healthy USD unwind is underway as FX volatility ebbs with massive amounts of liquidity being provided by the Federal Reserve.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 2019 TO MARCH 2020)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Forecast

A daily USD/CAD chart reveals the series of lower highs notched over the last few trading sessions and could suggest that the trend has started to reverse back to the downside. Even as the USD/CAD breakout stalls, however, the latest Canadian Dollar recovery could prove short-lived. The Loonie has potential to resume its slide if oil prices remain under pressure and coronavirus fallout continues to weigh on market sentiment.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

That said, USD/CAD might find technical support provided by the 9-day exponential moving average. Technical confluence around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the currency pair’s year-to-date trading range could also offer buoyancy to spot USD/CAD price action. Also, a retest of the March 20 intraday swing low near the 1.42 handle may be targeted by USD/CAD bears.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso Weakness Remains
USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso Weakness Remains
2020-03-25 13:45:00
Gold Price - Wild Swings May Continue as Unprecedented US Stimulus Nears
Gold Price - Wild Swings May Continue as Unprecedented US Stimulus Nears
2020-03-25 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Modest Trend Higher in GBP/USD to Continue
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Modest Trend Higher in GBP/USD to Continue
2020-03-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.