US Dollar Eyes Sentiment, Spending Data as Fiscal Package Heads to Trump
2020-03-27 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&P 500, VIX Snaps Back
2020-03-27 15:20:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Trumpets of a Dow Bull Market Don't Register with Wary Traders
2020-03-27 03:09:00
Dow, S&P 500 Hasten Rally as the USD Snaps - Is the Low in Place?
2020-03-26 19:45:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climb Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
Real Time News
  • Fed allows banks a delay on the capital hit from loan loss rule $SPX
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -3.36% Germany 30: -3.40% France 40: -3.45% Wall Street: -3.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VSD5AVZgw1
  • Representative Massie says he will put up a roll call vote on stimulus package $DXY
  • Federal Reserve Yield Curve Control? - A policy that had been adopted in 1942 https://t.co/1kDliYzpb4 https://t.co/mQhW1uK5mQ
  • Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&P 500, VIX Snaps Back -via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/27/crude-oil-price-drives-lower-with-sp500-vix-snaps-back.html
  • Putting the pressure on the corporations again. Echos of the pressure back during the trade war height https://t.co/iEcRvwhwvb
  • New York Fed Nowcast for Q1 rises to 1.68%, previously at 1.49% $SPX $NDX
  • Trump says GM not shipping ventilators like they said they would $DXY
  • Canadian PM Trudeau says he is happy with BOC actions $USDCAD
  • The Atlanta Fed GDPNow 1Q forecast dipped from 3.1% to 2.7% but their site clearly states: "it does not capture the impact of COVID-19 beyond its impact on GDP source data and relevant economic reports that have already been released."
Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&P 500, VIX Snaps Back

2020-03-27 15:20:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
CRUDE OIL PRICE PLUNGES, S&P 500 INDEX SINKS, VIX ‘FEAR-GAUGE’ SPIKES AS CORONAVIRUS PANIC LINGERS

  • Crude oil crashes back toward month-to-date lows after plunging another 8% on Friday
  • The S&P 500 Index comes under pressure despite a monumental fiscal stimulus package
  • The VIX Index hangs around extreme highs with volatility elevated amid the coronavirus pandemic and intensified recession risk

Markets look like a sea of red so far during Friday’s trading session. Risk assets like crude oil and the S&P 500 Index appear to be resuming their broader downtrends after experiencing a short-lived relief bounce earlier in the week. The ‘bear market bounce’ in oil and stocks likely came on the back of a recovery in investor sentiment driven by massive amounts of liquidity from the FOMC and an unparalleled $2 trillion fiscal stimulus bill to offset economic pain inflicted by coronavirus pandemic.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 18% 11%
Weekly -34% 125% 31%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART WITH S&P 500 INDEX OVERLAID: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (FEBRUARY 18 TO MARCH 27, 2020)

Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&amp;P 500, VIX Snaps Back

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

As dismal economic data starts to trickle in, however, such as the historical plunge in Markit PMI, the sharpest drop in consumer sentiment since October 2008 or the record-smashing spike in jobless claims, markets may remain in risk-aversion mode considering a recession likely looms.

VIX INDEX PRICE CHART WITH OIL VOLATILITY & HIGH YIELD CORPORATE BOND VOLATILITY: DAILY TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 2019 TO MARCH 2020)

Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&amp;P 500, VIX Snaps Back

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Meanwhile, measures of volatility like the VIX ‘fear-gauge’ and oil volatility (OVX) or high yield corporate bond volatility (VXHYG) are starting to climb back higher toward extreme readings not witnessed since market panic during the global financial crisis. With the VIX Index and other volatility benchmarks on the rise, there could be more pain ahead for the S&P 500 and oil while safe-haven assets come back into demand.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.