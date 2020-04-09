We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar, Crude Oil May Rise on OPEC Meeting, Sentiment Data
2020-04-09 07:00:00
2020-04-09 07:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Range Bound Conditions Through Easter Holiday
2020-04-09 04:00:00
2020-04-09 04:00:00
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-09 11:00:00
2020-04-09 11:00:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
2020-04-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program
2020-04-09 13:44:00
2020-04-09 13:44:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-08 22:00:00
2020-04-08 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Eyes a Test of Monthly Resistance -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-09 09:39:00
2020-04-09 09:39:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
2020-04-09 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
2020-04-09 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
2020-04-08 16:30:00
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
2020-04-08 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
2020-04-08 16:30:00
Federal Reserve Announce $2.3 Trillion in Loans to Support Economy

Canadian Employment: 1010.7k Jobs lost in March – in Line with Recent Themes

Canadian Employment: 1010.7k Jobs lost in March – in Line with Recent Themes

2020-04-09 12:30:00
Austin Sealey, Contributor
Canadian Labor Market Talking Points:

  • Canada lost 1010.7k jobs in March, nearly doubling the expectation of 500k.
  • The Canadian Dollar shows signs of strength following a stable end to March.
  • Markets begin to weigh estimates of Canada Q2 annualized GDP in the range of -20% to -35%.

Canada Net Change in Employment Falls Short of the Expectation

As the theme of poor employment data out of the US begins to spill into Canada, March unemployment saw a sharp rise from 5.6% to 7.8% over the previous month. This morning’s print wipes out over a full year of jobs added in the Canadian labor market.

 Canada Net Change in Employment

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; Canada Net Change in Employment

The month ending BOC emergency rate cut from 0.75% to 0.25% came in following several cuts over the previous weeks from 1.75%. Sitting so close to a zero rate of interest, Canada has little room to edge lower before weighing the decision of negative rates. This aggressive monetary easing has not just been in anticipation of a labor market shock, but it has been in response to massive oil price volatility – one of Canada’s primary exports.

USD/CAD BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% -7% -9%
Weekly -2% 21% 13%
As the Saudi-Russian oil price war has begun taking steps toward a resolution in past weeks, the Canadian Dollar has stabilized. However, this bout of strength may not last as market appetite for risk levels off and demand for safe havens rises. Up next today is University of Michigan Sentiment followed by US CPI tomorrow.

--Written by Austin Sealey, Contributor for DailyFX.com

