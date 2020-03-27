We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Eyes Sentiment, Spending Data as Fiscal Package Heads to Trump
2020-03-27 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-27 02:00:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Trumpets of a Dow Bull Market Don't Register with Wary Traders
2020-03-27 03:09:00
Dow, S&P 500 Hasten Rally as the USD Snaps - Is the Low in Place?
2020-03-26 19:45:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climb Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, GBP/USD Slips

USD/CAD Erratic Price Action After Bank of Canada Emergency Rate Cut

USD/CAD Erratic Price Action After Bank of Canada Emergency Rate Cut

2020-03-27 13:50:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
USD/CAD Price, News and Analysis:

  • USD/CAD swings after BoC cuts rates by 50 basis points.
  • Central Bank buying government bonds and commercial paper.
Bank of Canada Lowers Overnight Target Rate to 0.25% From 0.75%

The Bank of Canada cut 50 basis points off its overnight rate today, leaving the rate at its effective lower bound of 0.25%, due to debilitating effects of the coronavirus and the sharp decline in the price of oil. The BoC also announced two new programs, buying commercial paper and government securities in the secondary market, with purchases set at a minimum of CAD5 billion a week across the yield curve.

Bank of Canada Emergency Rate Cut

In a statement later, BoC governor Stephen Poloz said that the new bond buying programs will be kept going 'until it's clear the economic recovery is well underway' and added that the central bank stands ready to 'take further action as required to support the Canadian economy and its financial system to keep inflation on target'.

USD/CAD moved lower on the announcement before picking back up in choppy trade.

USD/CAD Five Minute Price Chart (March 27, 2020)

USD/CAD Erratic Price Action After Bank of Canada Emergency Rate Cut
Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

USD/ZAR - US Dollar vs South African Rand, ZAR Remains Vulnerable
USD/ZAR - US Dollar vs South African Rand, ZAR Remains Vulnerable
2020-03-27 13:35:00
USD/MXN Outlook - Mexican Peso Besting a Weak US Dollar, Volatility Remains Extreme
USD/MXN Outlook - Mexican Peso Besting a Weak US Dollar, Volatility Remains Extreme
2020-03-27 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
Indian Rupee Falls on RBI Emergency Cut, USD/INR Focuses on Sentiment
Indian Rupee Falls on RBI Emergency Cut, USD/INR Focuses on Sentiment
2020-03-27 05:00:00
