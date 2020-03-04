We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
BOC Decision: Canadian Dollar Crumbles as Poloz Capitulates & Cuts

2020-03-04 15:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

BANK OF CANADA RATE DECISION & CAD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • The Bank of Canada (BOC) has finally capitulated to dovish market expectations and cut its policy interest rate target by 50-bps to 1.25%
  • USD/CAD price action ripped higher while spot CAD/JPY took a plunge in response to the latest BOC monetary policy update
  • The Bank of Canada has not cut its benchmark interest rate since July 2015

    The Canadian Dollar is cratering after the latest BOC decision. The Bank of Canada, championed by Governor Poloz, announced that the central bank just cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.5% from the previous 1.75% level.

    The move comes as little surprise to traders, however, considering that overnight swaps were pricing in 43-bps of easing headed into the BOC interest rate decision.

    CANADIAN DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (MARCH 04, 2020 INTRADAY)

    Canadian Dollar Price Chart BOC Decision March 2020

    Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

    The Canadian Dollar Currency Index (CXY) took a sharp drop immediately after the Bank of Canada announced that it cut rates by 50-bps, which completely erased gains from earlier in today’s trading session.

    CAD price action has potential to keep coming under pressure now that the BOC Governing Council has capitulated to join other dovish central banks providing monetary stimulus.

    USD/CAD PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (MARCH 04, 2020 INTRADAY)

    USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Forecast BOC Decision

    USD/CAD price action spiked to the 1.34 handle following the BOC rate cut, which matched the shock 50-bps rate cut from the FOMC yesterday.

    CAD/JPY PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (MARCH 04, 2020 INTRADAY)

    CADJPY Price Chart Canadian Dollar Forecast BOC Decision March 2020 Rate Cut

    At the same time, spot CAD/JPY took a 40-pip spill down to the 80.000 level immediately after the BOC interest rate decision as the Canadian Dollar comes under pressure against most major currency pairs.

    ***THIS STORY IS STILL DEVELOPING – PLEASE CHECK BACK SHORTLY FOR THE FULL ANALYSIS***

    Keep Reading: US Dollar, Dow & Gold React as Fed Delivers Shock 50bps Cut

    -- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

    Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

