US Dollar, Dow & Gold React as Fed Delivers Shock 50bps Cut
FEDERAL RESERVE CUTS INTEREST RATES BY 50-BPS UNEXPECTEDLY TO COUNTER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK; DOW JONES & GOLD PRICES SURGE AS US DOLLAR PLUNGES
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) just announced an unprecedented inter-meeting rate cut
- A unanimous FOMC lowered the benchmark Federal Funds rate (FFR) by 0.5%
- The US Dollar (USD) crumbled in response to the news while spot gold prices (XAU/USD) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) surged
