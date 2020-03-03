We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50bps, decision unanimous

Real Time News
  • when rate cuts go wrong: when sudden emergency moves shock and scare market participants away from the bid
  • there's more than 60 handles in the wick on the hourly $SPX chart, and we're just 1/4th of the way through the bar completing https://t.co/631Wvh9Zuy
  • #DJI now losing its gains. Concern the #FOMC has panicked? https://t.co/y03T7Wz0pb
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 2.15% Silver: 2.01% Oil - US Crude: 1.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2aaoWMt0Ub
  • Fed Chair Powell to hold press conference at 11 am regarding rate cut - BBG
  • not sure how much juice is left in the tank in $AAPL but there's unfilled gap up to 310.50. Seems reasonable as resistance https://t.co/RTh5IwaEjh
  • first question that came to mind. They didn't cut in Q4 2018 when stocks were slaloming lower; even hiked in December to stick to the plan. But they jumped to action here. What don't we know yet? https://t.co/RUdo4b9mDW
  • Fed cuts rates by 50 basis points, marking the first intra-meeting cut in over a decade Chairman Powell is set to hold a press conference at 11AM ET
  • Quite extraordinary - and rather clever. Who'll be the next to follow? Remember, other central banks have less room to move https://t.co/xO2TRpImt5
  • RT @Yogi_Chan: A list of emergency Fed rate cuts (per Rabobank) - rare but not without precedent: #DailyClickbait #FOMC $USD https://t.co/x…
US Dollar, Dow & Gold React as Fed Delivers Shock 50bps Cut

US Dollar, Dow & Gold React as Fed Delivers Shock 50bps Cut

2020-03-03 15:12:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

FEDERAL RESERVE CUTS INTEREST RATES BY 50-BPS UNEXPECTEDLY TO COUNTER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK; DOW JONES & GOLD PRICES SURGE AS US DOLLAR PLUNGES

  • The Federal Reserve (Fed) just announced an unprecedented inter-meeting rate cut
  • A unanimous FOMC lowered the benchmark Federal Funds rate (FFR) by 0.5%
  • The US Dollar (USD) crumbled in response to the news while spot gold prices (XAU/USD) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) surged

***THIS STORY IS STILL DEVELOPING – PLEASE CHECK BACK SHORTLY FOR THE FULL ALERT***

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

