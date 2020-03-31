DAX 30 Price Outlook: Technical Traders Look to Overcome Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Finish Q1, Limp into April Trade
2020-03-31 19:48:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls into March Close
2020-03-31 16:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Mester: - Length of slowdown dependent on virus $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.58% Oil - US Crude: -1.82% Gold: -2.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JtOxxQ6z19
  • video of today's webinar uploaded and ready to go. primary focus on stawx ahead of Q2 open. $DJIA $NDX $SPX https://t.co/gF62ojtATX
  • Fed's Mester: - Expect to see some very bad economic numbers - Unemployment could rise above 10% $DXY
  • $EURUSD is about 57% of the USD index, and as such it is the primary driver. It won’t take much more of a downturn to put the Euro back on a trend-line that extends higher from the early 1980s. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/DoUOFUbQk0 https://t.co/IzLVyIydS2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.81%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sLjgMAnnOi
  • The Dow's quarterly performance is both heavily bearish and loaded with whiplash. Below is the quarterly rate of change and volume https://t.co/KHA749DtwY
  • Small business loans will be available starting on Friday according to administration official - BBG
  • Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Finish Q1, Limp into April Trade https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/03/31/Dow-Jones-DJIA-SPX-SP500-ES-SPY-Nasdaq100-QQQ-NDX-Close-March-Q1-on-Hopeful-JS-Note.html https://t.co/XwVaVPB27Z
  • Reminds me of the Ludacris song 'Rollout' but thing song's title is 'Rollback' (previous rules) https://t.co/g52Hxl4has
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Technical Traders Look to Overcome Resistance

DAX 30 Price Outlook: Technical Traders Look to Overcome Resistance

2020-03-31 18:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Forecast:

DAX 30 Price Outlook: Technical Traders Look to Overcome Resistance

After closely following technical developments on the DAX 30 chart for months, the abrupt and severe decline that occurred over the last thirty days was shocking to watch. Prior to the crash, significant price developments occurred in weeks or months – not minutes. However, given the unprecedented fundamental themes at play it is rather unsurprising – in hindsight – that volatility spiked, and price fell lower, although the pace of declines remains truly remarkable.

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Technical Forecasts

Nevertheless, recent price action on the DAX 30 and other equity indices has displayed a degree of normalcy that the market has not enjoyed since mid-February. Consequently, technical breaks may require more time to materialize than they did in the last few weeks and charting the levels at play may create opportunities for a range of trading styles. Still, volatility remains elevated and the unparalleled economic threat of coronavirus will see uncertainty persist which, in turn, creates a difficult backdrop for harboring directional biases.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2017 – March 2020)

DAX 30 price chart daily

That being said, the DAX 30 price chart remains one of my favorites from a technical perspective and highlighting major levels may prove useful when looking to capitalize on attractive opportunities from a risk-reward standpoint. To that end, recent price action reveals the current attempt at a recovery has stalled out narrowly beneath the trendline originating from the December 2018 lows.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 01
( 15:04 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For the time being, it seems this area has become an early barrier to a continuation higher and surmounting it may allow bulls to target subsequent resistance around the rising trendline from 2011 – currently around 11,100. Critically, a significant gap exists directly north of the level which may allow for a quick surge higher if risk appetite continues and technical traders look to capitalize on the open air.

Conversely, a return of risk aversion may see the DAX retest support beneath – namely the trendline nearby which traces its origin to 2009. Since price action around the level has become rather messy, considering a possible zone of support from 9,360 to 9,530 may be more appropriate than a single mark. Secondary support will look to reside at 8,000 and has effectively become the “line in the sand” for warding off further losses. If crossed, sellers may look to pressure price lower. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Consumer Confidence Dives to 2017 Lows on Covid-19, USD Gyrates
Consumer Confidence Dives to 2017 Lows on Covid-19, USD Gyrates
2020-03-31 14:17:00
Market Sentiment Showing Tentative Signs of Improvement | Webinar
Market Sentiment Showing Tentative Signs of Improvement | Webinar
2020-03-31 13:00:00
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.