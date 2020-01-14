We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Trader Sentiment Positive as US-China Trade Deal Nears | Webinar
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open
2020-01-14 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels
2020-01-14 10:30:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-14 10:40:00
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open

2020-01-14 14:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove

A rather subdued session thus far with European and US equity futures trading in a narrow range. All eyes remain on the official signing of the US-China phase 1 deal, however, given that this has largely been priced in, market reaction is likely to be muted. In the US, earnings season kicked off to a mixed start with Citi and JP Morgan reporting better than expected earnings, while Wells Fargo missed on its EPS.

CHF: Upside persists for the Swiss Franc, gaining further ground against the Euro to hit its strongest level since April 2017. This had followed the US reincluding Switzerland on the watchlist in its FX report. As such, while the Swiss Franc is strengthening, in light of being placed on the watchlist, this could potentially discourage the SNB from intervening to curb the strength in CHF.

USD/CHF BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -19% 2%
Weekly 1% 0% 1%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

GBP: The Pound oscillates around the 1.3000 handle, however, with BoE dovish dissenter Michael Saunders scheduled to speak tomorrow, the currency is likely to see a renewed dip with the rate setter likely to argue his case for cutting in January. That said, with the most important event being next week’s PMI releases, which will be crucial as to whether the central bank cuts or not, we see dips looking attractive in GBP/USD as we don’t see the central bank cutting rates at the January meeting.

Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (14/01/20)

Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts - Maintaining the Course” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

