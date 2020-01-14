DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts - Maintaining the Course

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

DA X 30 holding range breakout, just shy of all-time-high

CAC 40 consolidating ahead of possible run to 2007 peak

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX 30 holding range breakout, just shy of all-time-high

The DAX is currently hanging out on top of the range it was stuck in to end last year, and just below the all-time-high. This puts it between a rock and a hard place for short-term traders seeking some open space to operate in.

As long as the top of the November/December range continues to hold, then the upward trend and breakout above the congestion zone needs to be respected. There isn’t much room before the ATH notched at 13596 in January 2018 comes into play.

A breakout above the high seems likely soon, with risk sentiment strong – highlighted no more than in the US where stocks are defying gravity. Keep on eye on the trend of buying there as it reaches towards a feverish pitch. The NDX is up over 10% in the past six weeks, a pace that looks unsustainable in the intermediate-term, but may continue in the near-term.

Generally solid techs and risk sentiment are a boon for now. The DAX’s bullish outlook won’t really come into question until it breaks the trend-line off August low.

Recommended by Paul Robinson Get Your Q1 Equities Forecast Here Get My Guide

DAX 30 Daily Chart (between consolidation/ATH)

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC 40 consolidating ahead of possible run to 2007 peak

The CAC 40 is putting in a solid consolidation period that could very well have the index finally trading that 2007 peak in the days ahead. The firm break above 6071 should have the 6168 level finally met. It’s not the all-time-high levels other markets are achieving, but nevertheless a big threshold for the CAC. The market remains bullish even if it slips lower a bit from here. As long as the lower parallel of the channel since August is held, price will continue to be cleanly pointed higher.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (congestion points to higher levels)

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX