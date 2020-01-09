We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Support Levels Break as New Year Sell-Off Continues
2020-01-09 12:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz - US Market Open
2020-01-09 14:05:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as GBP/USD Tests Key Support Zone
2020-01-09 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tests for Support as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2020-01-09 06:00:00
S&P 500, Gold and Oil Put In for Enormous Volatility and Short-Term Reversals
2020-01-09 03:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD has come under notable pressure, falling from 1.3087 to lows of 1.3018 following dovish comments by BoE Governor Carney. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/uDqpLRBuvg https://t.co/cxUsYSOp7k
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.27% US 500: 0.53% Wall Street: 0.50% France 40: 0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/n9z0lopBNB
  • several different wave relationships showing up near today's low in $EURUSD - a move above 1.1150 suggests the January mood has changed https://t.co/nj2jeiwTQV
  • US Dollar Charges Higher as GBP/USD Tests Key Support Zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/01/09/us-dollar-charges-higher-as-gbp-usd-tests-key-support-zone-js57-british-pound-to-us-dollar.html https://t.co/hYV7ngLy9O
  • RT @forexflowlive: #Canada November 2019 #building permits -2.4% vs 1% exp, prior -1.5%.: Fwiw. $CAD
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US Initial Jobless Claims Jan 4: 214K (est 220K ; prevR 223K ; prev 222K) US Continuing Claims Jan 9: 1.803M (est 1.72M ; p…
  • RT @zerohedge: Today's central bank speakers: 8:00am: Clarida 9:30am: Kashkari 11:30am: Williams 12:45pm: Barkin 1:20pm: Evans 2pm: Bu…
  • RT @elerianm: Solid jobless claim number--214,00, down 9,000 on the week--that retraces the more concerning rise of a few weeks ago. Anothe…
  • $USD https://t.co/C32juHuRyE
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (JAN 4), Actual: 214k Expected: 221k Previous: 222k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-09
AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz - US Market Open

AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz - US Market Open

2020-01-09 14:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz

GBP: Sterling is among the laggards in the G10 complex following dovish comments by BoE Governor Carney, which in turn has seen a modest repricing of near-term easing bets with the risk of a January cut rising to 16% from 5%.However, with little in the way of notable new information, GBP/USD has pulled off recent lows. Keep in mind that January 30th will be Carney’s final monetary policy meeting. (full analysis)

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -2% 3%
Weekly 17% -23% -2%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

AUD: Selling in the Australian Dollar has abated as the currency finds a lift from cross-related buying in AUD/NZD. Although, eyes will be on the retail sales overnight, which are expected to rise 0.4% from a prior of 0.0%. Of note, risks are tilted to the upside for the November retail sales report, given seasonal effects stemming from black Friday.

CAD: Eyes will be on BoC Governor Poloz at 19:00GMT (14:00ET) who is scheduled to take part in a fireside chat. There is a risk that the Governor could provide a more cautious outlook from a domestic standpoint following the recent economic growth data, where Canada showed a contraction in growth for the first time in 8 months at -0.1%. Elsewhere, focus will also be on the Canadian jobs report on Jan 10th and Business Outlook Survey on Jan 13th. USD/CAD has continued to steady reversal since bottoming out at 1.2950, thus a move to 1.3100 is on the cards, particularly on a cautious Poloz.

AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (09/01/20)

AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. EUR/USD Price Forecast: Support Levels Break as New Year Sell-Off Continues” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Support Levels Break as New Year Sell-Off Continues
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Support Levels Break as New Year Sell-Off Continues
2020-01-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump
GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump
2020-01-09 10:30:00
USD/CNH Price Analysis - Breaking Lower as US-China Trade Deal Nears
USD/CNH Price Analysis - Breaking Lower as US-China Trade Deal Nears
2020-01-09 09:12:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.