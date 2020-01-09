We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Ready to Reverse Uptrend?
2020-01-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump
2020-01-09 10:30:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Tests for Support as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2020-01-09 06:00:00
S&P 500, Gold and Oil Put In for Enormous Volatility and Short-Term Reversals
2020-01-09 03:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Breaking news

GBP/USD Drops Following Dovish BoE Carney Comments

Real Time News
  • USD/CHF Faces Crucial Technical Levels - USD to Swiss Franc Price Analysis More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2020/01/09/USDCHF-Faces-Crucial-Technical-Levels-USD-to-Swiss-Franc-Price-Analysis-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/9BQx2lnnQb
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.16% US 500: 0.49% Wall Street: 0.47% France 40: 0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aMd4cHSGy8
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/L3DKJgz06k
  • AUD/USD Down, S&P/ASX 200 Up on RBA Interest Rate Cut Bet - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/09/AUDUSD-Down-ASX-200-Up-on-RBA-Interest-Rate-Cut-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #ASX #AUDUSD https://t.co/rw8gGpCVFw
  • Reminder, speculative net longs are the largest since May 2018 via CFTC - Exacerbates $GBP selling on easing repricing https://t.co/W8imV7313s
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Unemployment Rate (NOV), Actual: 7.5% Expected: 7.5% Previous: 7.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-09
  • BoE based a sizeable chunk of their growth assumption on investment boost Keep in mind with the recent BoE report on Brexit uncertainty highlighting that 42% of businesses don't expect Brexit uncertainty to be resolved until at least 2021... investment may remain subdued https://t.co/SFCjBxsFBT
  • BoE Governor Carney states that persistent weakness could require prompt response, adds that there is a debate at the MPC over the relative merits of near term stimulus to reinforce expected recovery in UK growth and inflation $GBP
  • Dovish shift from BoE Governor Carney - OIS markets repricing BoE easing (Jan odds up to 10% from 5%) - Reminder, it is Carney's last MPR at January $GBP https://t.co/MtgX3tOLP5
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Unemployment Rate (NOV) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 7.5% Previous: 7.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-09
GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump

2020-01-09 10:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Drops on Dovish Carney
  • BoE rate cut odds spike

GBP/USD Drops to Session Lows

GBP/USD has come under notable pressure, falling from 1.3087 to lows of 1.3018 following dovish comments by BoE Governor Carney. In turn, this has seen a repricing of near-term easing bets with the risk of a January rate cut rising to 16% from 5% likelihood.

GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump

Source: Refinitiv

UK Growth Remains Sluggish

Governor Carney stated that with UK growth remaining sluggish and inflation below target, the central bank’s projection of a rebound in UK GDP is therefore not assured. As such, if evidence suggest that weakness could persist, this could require a prompt response in order to reinforce the expected recovery in UK growth and inflation. Alongside this, the Bank of England have based a sizeable chunk of their growth assumption on a boost in investment amid the reduction in Brexit uncertainty. However, given that more businesses (42% from 34%) do not expect Brexit uncertainty to be resolved until at least 2021, investment could remain relatively subdued, thus putting pressure on the BoE’s assumption.

BoE Carney’s Last Meeting

The Governor noted that there is a debate with regard to the merits of near-term stimulus. Although, this is not entirely new, given that both Haskel and Saunders have voted for a 25bps cut at the last two MPC meetings. That said, this will make the upcoming meetings a live one, while odds of a January rate cut have risen, more evidence over the next two weeks would be needed to push for a cut. As such, there is a potential for the new BoE Governor, Andrew Bailey (March 15th) to mark his first MPR with a cut at the May MPR.

Speculative Net Longs Could Exacerbate GBP/USD Pullbacks

Towards the end of 2019, investors had been piling in GBP, resulting in the largest net long since May 2018. However, with the BoE providing a dovish signal, near-term repricing of easing could exacerbate pullbacks in GBP and speculators look to liquidate their bullish bets.

GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump

Bank of England Hawk Dove Scale

GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump

Source: DailyFX

GBP/USD Price Chart: 1-minute timeframe (intraday)

GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

