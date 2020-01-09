Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
CAD Analysis and Talking Points
USD/CAD | Reversal Underway, Eyes on 1.3100
While tensions remain high between the US and Iran, they appear to be easing slightly with the US refraining from taking further action. Consequently, oil prices have pared their initial upside, which in turn has weighed on commodity linked currencies, such as the Canadian Dollar. That said, USD/CAD looks attractive for a reversal, having broken back above the 1.3000 handle. The pair now tests 1.3053, which marks the 23.6% fib, whereby a closing break above raises scope for a move towards 1.3100-10.
Aside from geopolitics, eyes will be on BoC Governor Poloz at 19:00GMT (14:00ET) who is scheduled to take part in a fireside chat. There is a risk that the Governor could provide a more cautious outlook from a domestic standpoint following the recent economic growth data, where Canada showed a contraction in growth for the first time in 8 months at -0.1%. Elsewhere, focus will also be on the Canadian jobs report on Jan 10th and Business Outlook Survey on Jan 13th.
Support
Resistance
1.3000
-
1.3053
23.6% Fib
1.2950
-
1.3100
-
1.2947
2019 low
1.3167
50% Fib
USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Aug 2019 – Jan 2020)
Source: IG Charts
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.