EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Support Levels Break as New Year Sell-Off Continues
2020-01-09 12:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump
2020-01-09 10:30:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tests for Support as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2020-01-09 06:00:00
S&P 500, Gold and Oil Put In for Enormous Volatility and Short-Term Reversals
2020-01-09 03:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • US Vice President Pence states that the US is ready for anything on Iran, adds that the US continues to receive word that Iran are standing down
  • LIVE NOW! Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @onlyyoontv: #China confirms phase one #trade deal signing! Commerce Ministry says Vice Premier Liu He will visit DC Jan 13-15.
  • Looking for your #gold forecast as we head into the new year? Download your free guide to $gld Q1 forecast for 2020 with @MBForex and @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/7yKuLVIsHW $XAUUSD https://t.co/HW21H2Dqbb
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CLYzuVmnZ6
  • Doubts over phase one trade deal as US-China ties ‘still in deep trouble - SCMP https://t.co/w7gXQZj6AX
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/vt5Hofqbja
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.30% Gold: -0.59% Silver: -0.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TKojhoROX5
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kbNYeqk5Pc
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds

2020-01-09 12:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

CAD Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/CAD | Reversal Underway, Eyes on 1.3100
  • Reduced US-Iran Tensions Weigh on Oil Prices

USD/CAD | Reversal Underway, Eyes on 1.3100

While tensions remain high between the US and Iran, they appear to be easing slightly with the US refraining from taking further action. Consequently, oil prices have pared their initial upside, which in turn has weighed on commodity linked currencies, such as the Canadian Dollar. That said, USD/CAD looks attractive for a reversal, having broken back above the 1.3000 handle. The pair now tests 1.3053, which marks the 23.6% fib, whereby a closing break above raises scope for a move towards 1.3100-10.

Aside from geopolitics, eyes will be on BoC Governor Poloz at 19:00GMT (14:00ET) who is scheduled to take part in a fireside chat. There is a risk that the Governor could provide a more cautious outlook from a domestic standpoint following the recent economic growth data, where Canada showed a contraction in growth for the first time in 8 months at -0.1%. Elsewhere, focus will also be on the Canadian jobs report on Jan 10th and Business Outlook Survey on Jan 13th.

Support

Resistance

1.3000

-

1.3053

23.6% Fib

1.2950

-

1.3100

-

1.2947

2019 low

1.3167

50% Fib

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Aug 2019 – Jan 2020)

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

