EUR/USD
Bullish
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2019-10-08 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
2019-10-08 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
News
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bid Revived on US-China Trade Spat
2019-10-08 08:02:00
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
2019-10-07 18:10:00
Breaking news

GBP/USD Slides as Merkel says Brexit Deal "Overwhelmingly Unlikely"

Real Time News
  • The $GBP is the worse performer across major pairs with $GBPUSD heading towards 1.2200. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/JjUH90XQ42 https://t.co/0RjcYVHbVv
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.73% France 40: -0.79% Wall Street: -0.80% Germany 30: -0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TYpINzIyEM
  • US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/10/08/us-dollar-technical-forecast-eur-usd-aud-usd-gbp-usd-usd-cad-js53-usd-price-chart.html $USD
  • What are the key facts one must take into consideration in the earning season and why is it important for the #stock market outlook? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/tzAa2WClpv https://t.co/KPA68r7BVJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.67%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BRTvv17E4T
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Building Permits (MoM) (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.2% Previous: 3.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.53% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x6MTbgSWzs
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Housing Starts (SEP) due at 12:15 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 217.5k Previous: 226.6k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Saudi Cabinet says the Kingdom is ready to supply the world with oil needs #OOTT
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy?Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/0tqVcwjhVm
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT – Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, JPY Rises

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

Risk sentiment has deteriorated as the likelihood of a US-China interim trade deal and a Brexit deal fades. Consequently, safe-haven flows have lifted JPY, CHF and Gold, while GBP is the notable underperformer. On the US-China trade front, optimism regarding constructive talks between the US and China had eased following China’s pledge to retaliate over the US placing 8 tech companies on the US blacklist. Alongside this, reports in SCMP highlighted that Chinese delegates had been planning to cut short their stay in the US, consequently toning down expectations ahead of the October 10-11th talks. Equity markets had taken a further hit on the back of reports that the Trump administration had been moving ahead with discussions around possible restrictions on capital flows in China.

GBP/USD faces a reality check as differences between the UK and EU risk sparking a collapse in Brexit talks with Chancellor Merkel stating that a deal if “overwhelmingly unlikely” if Northern Ireland is not staying in the customs union. As such, GBP has been on the defensive against its major counterparts, most notably the Japanese Yen.

New Zealand Dollar is the top performer despite the pullback in risk sentiment. As we have highlighted in the weekly speculative CFTC report, investor net shorts in the Kiwi are at extreme levels, thus leaving NZD/USD at risk of a snap-back higher. However, equity markets notably weak amid the concerns surrounding US-China trade talks, this may continue to bode well for an AUD/NZD pullback, in which support is seen at 1.0630.

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Price Forecast: Bid Revived on US-China Trade Spat” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Drops with Brexit Talks Close to Breaking Down” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: In Limbo After Failing Nearby Reversal Zone” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
  --- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2019-10-08 10:45:00
2019-10-08 09:57:00
2019-10-08 08:02:00
2019-10-08 05:02:00
