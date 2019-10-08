We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2019-10-08 12:00:00
EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB
2019-10-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Drops with Brexit Talks Close to Breaking Down
2019-10-08 10:45:00
Asia Stocks Gain as China Markets Return, US-China Trade Hopes Endure
2019-10-08 05:02:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bid Revived on US-China Trade Spat
2019-10-08 08:02:00
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
2019-10-07 18:10:00
More View more
Breaking news

GBP/USD Slides as Merkel says Brexit Deal "Overwhelmingly Unlikely"

Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Housing Starts (SEP) due at 12:15 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 217.5k Previous: 226.6k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Saudi Cabinet says the Kingdom is ready to supply the world with oil needs #OOTT
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy?Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/0tqVcwjhVm
  • RT @jsblokland: #NFIB Small Business confidence fell more than expected in September. However confidence remains relative high to the #ISM…
  • RT @business: JUST IN: China halts NBA broadcasts in a backlash against a tweet supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests https://t.co/…
  • Fed's Rosengren (Hawkish Dissenter, Voter) says data is a little weaker than he had anticipated $USD
  • RT @economics: China signals it will hit back after the U.S. blacklisted eight of the country’s tech giants over human rights concerns http…
  • $AUDNZD continues to head lower - Negative trade war headlines - Risk sentiment pulling back - Keep in mind that RBNZ easing is fully priced (risk is if RBNZ surprise with 50bps again) - $NZD shorts at extreme levels Support at 1.0630 https://www.dailyfx.com/?CHID=9&QPID=917713 https://t.co/vTGDhTRZ3k
  • Gold getting a further bid as negative US-China trade war headlines hit the market...#gold #USD +0.8% @ $1,505/oz.
  • The Trump administration is moving ahead with discussions around possible restrictions on capital flows into China - US equity futures at their lows of the day
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Drops with Brexit Talks Close to Breaking Down

2019-10-08 10:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Faces Reality as Talks Risk Breaking Down
  • What Next? Q4 Snap Election

GBP/USD Faces Reality as Talks Risk Breaking Down

Brexit talks are at risking of breaking down after Chancellor Merkel stated that there could only be a Brexit deal if Northern Ireland were to stay in the customs union, adding that if this were not to be the case, then a deal is “overwhelmingly unlikely”. Of note, PM Johnson’s Brexit plan is to take the UK and NI out of the customs union and as such with the EU sticking to this demand of keeping NI in the customs union, the likelihood of a deal is increasingly unlikely. In reaction to this, the Pound is the worse performer across major pairs with GBP/USD heading towards 1.2200, while GBP/JPY has broken below 131.00, in which a pullback in equity markets has also pressured GBP/JPY further.

What Next? Q4 Snap Election

Given the significant differences between the UK and EU, it is becoming increasingly likely that a snap election will take place before any Brexit, in which an extension to Article 50 will be provided in order to pave the way for a general election.

Q4 GBP Fundamental Teaser

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Timeframe (Feb 2019 – Oct 2019)

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

