Euro Bearish Bets Boosted, GBP Net Shorts Cut, NZD Shorts Remain Extreme – COT Report

BRC UK retail sales spending - Dropped 1.3% Y/Y on total basis in September - Dropped 1.7% Y/Y on LFL basis in September

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.40%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 74.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UxhDePcMZ3

LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @nickcawley1 as he discusses the outlook for UK financial markets in the week ahead! Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/614330707?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to prepare for major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/d5MAOTwJAg https://t.co/iGq7GTj1Vf

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.67% Gold: -0.22% Silver: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VxK0n0oXCx

EU commission spokeswoman says need a workable Brexit solution now

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/v3GS8uhgoH

How can traders avoid #FOMOintrading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 https://t.co/38tM9PRbie

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.14% France 40: 0.05% US 500: -0.46% Wall Street: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rBWMjPikal