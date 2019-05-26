Weekly Trading Forecast: Trade Wars, Brexit and Risk Trends Threaten Volatility

GBPUSD Rate Outlook Mired by Renewed Threat of 'Hard Brexit'

The Brexit negotiations may continue to drag on GBP/USD as Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to secure a deal.

US Dollar May Hold Up Despite Swelling Fed Rate Cut Bets

The US Dollar may hold up and even make progress upward despite building Fed rate cut bets as the severity of risk aversion boosts the appeal of its unrivaled liquidity.

Gold Prices May Rise if USD Sinks, US Data Fuels Fed Rate Cut Bets

Gold prices may capitalize on disappointing US data in the week ahead, but in the medium-term, the highly-liquid US Dollar may subdue XAU/USD gains on US-China trade war fears.

Euro Cringes Ahead of EU Trade Talks, European Election Results

The Euro may have a tumultuous week ahead after the European election results are announced along with candidates for key positions in EU institutions amid high-level trade talks.

S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecast

The S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 fell under renewed pressure from the US-China trade war last week, but the week ahead could see investor concern shift to global growth