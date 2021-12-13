News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Straddles 1.1300 Ahead of ECB and Fed Meetings. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2021-12-13 06:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Will Fed Increase QE Taper?
2021-12-12 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing
2021-12-11 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Santa Coming to Town?
2021-12-11 12:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Winds Up for a Big Break - FOMC on Tap
2021-12-13 14:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2021-12-13 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Snapping Downtrend May Prove Difficult
2021-12-13 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: A Volatile Week Ahead for GBP/USD
2021-12-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Straddles 1.1300 Ahead of ECB and Fed Meetings. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2021-12-13 06:00:00
S&P 500 at a Record High and Dollar Awaits Breakout with Fed Decision Ahead
2021-12-13 03:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Winds Up for a Big Break - FOMC on Tap

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Winds Up for a Big Break - FOMC on Tap

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold talking points:

  • Gold prices have been mean-reverting over the past few weeks, caught between longer-term support and resistance.
  • This week brings the Fed and this might finally give gold prices the motivation to move. The longer-term backdrop brings bearish potential, but shorter-term strength remains a possible scenario around FOMC’s Wednesday meeting.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Gold prices have been very quiet over the past three weeks, but that may come to a head this week as a number of drivers sit on the economic calendar. Of course, the big item is the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday and logically this is where that next move from Gold will begin to develop, although curveballs have been known to happen and with as much event risk that this week’s calendar offers, and there’s a number of possible scenarios that can develop here.

To be sure, the FOMC has been a major push point around Gold prices, with greater rate hike potential bringing lower gold prices, and the prospect of a slower lift off bringing higher prices. The most recent major move in Gold was on November 18th, the morning that word began to spread that Jerome Powell had been re-nominated for a second term atop the bank. After touching 1876 resistance a couple of days earlier, gold prices plummeted all the way down to the 1770 support level, where it’s largely held since coming into play on November 30th.

Along the way, gold prices breached the bottom of a bear flag formation, but after that Fibonacci level came into help hold the lows, the market hasn’t been able to pose any significant trends, with price action largely bound between 1770 and 1792 for much of this time.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Drivers

While gold prices have been very responsive to hints of higher rates, price action in Gold hasn’t really been the same since last November 9th, when news of vaccines began to make their way into markets. At that point, it seemed that a bit of certainty had entered the equation about when Covid might be a more-managed risk. Or, at the least, when the Fed might come to an end of the brutal uncertainty that helped to trigger numerous massive liquidity programs.

And syncing up the bigger picture in gold – gold prices topped around the same time that Treasury yields began to climb, around the first week of August, 2020.

So, while inflation can bring a quick blip of strength to gold prices, it’s the prospect of low rates for longer that really excites the long side of the move. Negative real rates can be especially helpful for gold as this erodes purchasing power of fiat currencies which can further help to drive price gains in non-fiat instruments.

But, with a Fed seemingly at a turning point for rate policy with the expectation that this Wednesday’s dot plot matrix contains plans for more hikes in 2022, the longer-term bullish theme in gold may have to continue to take a back seat.

From a technical standpoint, there’s a recent floor of support from 1680-1700 that’s so far held the lows through three separate tests in 2021 trade. This can keep the focus on the bearish side of the argument from a long-term perspective.

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Gold weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Is This Wednesday the Big Break?

While the backdrop does remain open for bearish themes, with price action holding below a recently broken bear flag formation and with the longer-term setup taking on the form a descending triangle, the technical potential does remain.

The bigger question is one of fundamental drivers, and this would likely need to come from a very hawkish FOMC and a dot plot matrix containing plans for three or more hikes in 2022. At this stage, markets have already started to price in more than one hike, so if gold prices are going to break down the bank will likely need to surprise on the hawkish side to elicit that bearish move in gold.

On the other side of the matter, however, there could be short-term bullish potential, similar to what I had written about last week. The range that I was looking at for that article, with resistance holding around 1792, remains in-play today. So this short-term bullish breakout potential can open the door for more attractive entries in the longer-term bearish setup in gold prices. Next resistance can be sought out around the 1800 psychological level, followed by the 1815 swing-high.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Straddles 1.1300 Ahead of ECB and Fed Meetings. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
Euro Straddles 1.1300 Ahead of ECB and Fed Meetings. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2021-12-13 06:00:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
British Pound Wilts on Omicron Restrictions and a Less Hawkish BOE. Where To GBP/USD?
British Pound Wilts on Omicron Restrictions and a Less Hawkish BOE. Where To GBP/USD?
2021-12-09 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Action post-BoC: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, Eyes on Oil
Canadian Dollar Price Action post-BoC: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, Eyes on Oil
2021-12-08 16:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed