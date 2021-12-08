News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
EUR/USD Ongoing Weakness, EUR/GBP Aided by UK Political Shambles, EUR/CAD Eyes BoC
2021-12-08 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data After Technical Outlook Improves
2021-12-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains
2021-12-08 19:39:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Pressure on GBP/USD Persists
2021-12-08 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

UK to Announce Vaccine Passports and WFH Guidance in Move to Plan B

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

Gold prices have slowed the decline over the past few days after sinking below the bottom of a bear flag formation in late-November. Gold pushed down for a fresh low at 1761 last week but, since then, prices have started to push back into a prior level of resistance, taken from around the 1792 level on the chart.

This keeps gold prices in a bearish position, but with CPI set to be released on Friday, there remains potential for counter-trend breakout beyond the 1792 and perhaps even 1800 levels. Last month something similar happened, just after gold had started to test the lower trendline in the channel. When CPI printed at a whopping 6.2%, prices jumped up to the 1815 level before a slow burn developed until prices had bottomed out last week at 1761.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

The shorter time frame is what points to bullish breakout potential, and this is from a formation that appears to be taking on a similar shape to an inverse head and shoulders pattern. On Monday I highlighted a bullish engulfing pattern that pointed to a push higher, and this is what helped to bring on the resistance test at 1792, which has since held.

The price action has been messy so I wouldn’t quite say it qualifies as an inverse head and shoulders, but the same logic from that formation appears to be at play with 1792 functioning similar to a neckline that carries short-term bullish breakout potential.

This could support a run up to the 1800 psychological level or perhaps even as deep as 1815. But, at that point, the bearish side of the matter would begin to look attractive again, and this is what might allow for price action to breach the lows for a run at the 1680 level that’s now come in as support three different times in 2021 trade.

Gold Hourly Price Chart

gold hourly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Clinging to Trendline Support - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Clinging to Trendline Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-07 19:45:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tanks, CAD/JPY Jumps
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tanks, CAD/JPY Jumps
2021-12-07 19:08:00
What to Watch in AUD/USD as It Comes Off Big Support
What to Watch in AUD/USD as It Comes Off Big Support
2021-12-07 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish