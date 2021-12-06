News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Bounce May Be Over Already
2021-12-05 04:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data
2021-12-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-06 12:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-12-06 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold After the Bear Flag Breach, CPI on Deck
2021-12-06 17:07:00
Gold Prices May Backtrack as Markets Steady, Omicron a Wildcard
2021-12-06 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY. Where to For Yen?
2021-12-06 01:30:00
USD/JPY on the Cusp of Reversal as All Yen Crosses Yield to Risk Trends
2021-12-05 08:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Gold After the Bear Flag Breach, CPI on Deck

Gold Price Forecast: Gold After the Bear Flag Breach, CPI on Deck

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold talking points:

  • Gold prices broke below a bear flag formation last week.
  • After finding support around a Fibonacci level, gold prices put in a bullish engulfing pattern on Friday, pointing to the possibility of a deeper pullback in the bearish trend.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Gold prices are holding support at a key Fibonacci level to start this week, and there’s a trove of drivers on the economic calendar that can produce some outsized moves.

But for bears, there was an open window to drive to fresh lows last week, but Friday price action showed a bullish engulfing pattern. This may be showing a bit of exhaustion from sellers after an aggressive two-week trend pushed prices lower. Also of consideration, Treasury Yields remain relatively weak, all factors considered, and a continued fall there could further buoy gold prices ahead of the Friday release of CPI out of the United States.

That CPI data, however, may be an important driver. Last month saw Gold prices spike when CPI printed well-above expectations. And given the recent move in rates, a strong inflation print could further weaken real rates, which generally has a positive push to gold prices.

Gold Bear Flag

Gold prices breached below bear flag support last week, running into a Fibonacci level at 1770 that’s since helped to slow the decline. That led into the bullish engulf from Friday, and prices appear headed back to a key spot on the chart that’s seen some significant grind, from around 1792 up to the 1800 psychological area. The peak of that zone appears to be around 1815, which was the high from Black Friday when the Omicron variant was getting priced-in.

For sellers, looking for some element of rejection around that 1800 spot could keep the door open for bearish continuation scenarios.

For bulls, it’s a difficult case to make for longer-term strength until the 1834 level is traded through again. That’s not to say that there’s no potential for longs, as there could remain breakout logic at or around that 1815 level that did a great job of holding the highs on Black Friday.

For bearish targets – the next major area lower on the chart appears to be around the 1730 area, where prices pivoted in August and again in late-September.

Gold Daily Price Chart

gold daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
Japanese Yen Caught Out on Fed Hawkishness and Omicron. Will USD/JPY Break?
Japanese Yen Caught Out on Fed Hawkishness and Omicron. Will USD/JPY Break?
2021-12-02 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish