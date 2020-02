$EURUSD has not only dove to lows last seen back in May 2017, it's pace (8-day rate of change) doing so is the fastest since Oct 8, 2018 https://t.co/tkdI28nFc8

German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.656% 3-Year: -0.662% 5-Year: -0.606% 7-Year: -0.555% 10-Year: -0.390% 30-Year: 0.124%

Going live in 5 for today's @IG_US client sentiment webinar, looking at $EURUSD and $USDCAD again today..both have posted some notable moves Join here - https://t.co/dX381nfbbV https://t.co/LJj9npVvRZ

Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.82% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qysfONofhK

Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.29% US 500: -0.29% Wall Street: -0.48% France 40: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZmNGsl4c4g

US Administration officials believe China is under reporting coronavirus cases by at least 100k - Fox News Correspondent $SPX $DXY

EURGBP looking very ugly...@DailyFX #gbp #eur #eurgbp https://t.co/DDcRpis2cV

US Dollar Price Analysis: Most Overbought Since August 2018 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/02/13/US-Dollar-Price-Analysis-JS-Most-Overbought-on-Chart-Since-August-2018.html https://t.co/44u7TqbPC9

Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.37% Oil - US Crude: 0.83% Gold: 0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VHPEkfuz1O