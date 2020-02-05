We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
2020-02-05 10:02:00
Euro May Rise on Retail Sales as Traders Eye Key Debt Release
2020-02-05 08:00:00
2020-02-05 08:00:00
Coronavirus Vaccine Talk Supports Risk, GBP Boosted by PMI Data, Tesla Bubble - US Market Open
2020-02-05 13:30:00
2020-02-05 13:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
2020-02-05 10:02:00
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Outlook May Shift Bullish as Yen Sinks
2020-02-05 00:00:00
2020-02-05 00:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
2020-02-04 00:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500 – Charts to Watch & More
2020-02-05 13:05:00
2020-02-05 13:05:00
Gold Prices Higher on Virus Fears Despite Asian Stock Gains
2020-02-05 07:00:00
2020-02-05 07:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500 – Charts to Watch & More
2020-02-05 13:05:00
2020-02-05 13:05:00
Gold Prices Higher on Virus Fears Despite Asian Stock Gains
2020-02-05 07:00:00
2020-02-05 07:00:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
2020-02-05 01:00:00
ISM Services PMI rises to highest level since August at 55.5

USD Strength Continues on Solid ISM Services PMI

USD Strength Continues on Solid ISM Services PMI

2020-02-05 14:59:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

ISM Services Talking Points:

  • ISM Services Index beat estimates
  • USD Continues higher on report
  • Service sector pointing to continued consumer strength

The Institute for Supply Management released their monthly report on the US non-manufacturing/services sector Wednesday morning with the headline figure for January crossing the wires with a reading of 55.5, beating expectations of 55. 1. The US Dollar continued higher on the report after ADP’s strong job report earlier this morning sent the greenback to its highest mark since December 2nd, currently trading at 98.30.

The services index saw new orders grow at a faster rate for January with the series index at 56.2 from 55.3. Employment continued to grow, but at a slower rate dropping to 53.1 from 54.8

ISM Services PMI

Source: Bloomberg

The labor market has continued to show robust strength in recent years and markets will now focus on Friday’s Non-farm payrolls report, expected to show the US economy adding 162k jobs for January. A close eye will also be on manufacturing employment, as the slump in the factory sector is expected to continue, even as manufacturing PMI rebounded for January.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

