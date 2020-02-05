USD Strength Continues on Solid ISM Services PMI
ISM Services Talking Points:
- ISM Services Index beat estimates
- USD Continues higher on report
- Service sector pointing to continued consumer strength
The Institute for Supply Management released their monthly report on the US non-manufacturing/services sector Wednesday morning with the headline figure for January crossing the wires with a reading of 55.5, beating expectations of 55. 1. The US Dollar continued higher on the report after ADP’s strong job report earlier this morning sent the greenback to its highest mark since December 2nd, currently trading at 98.30.
The services index saw new orders grow at a faster rate for January with the series index at 56.2 from 55.3. Employment continued to grow, but at a slower rate dropping to 53.1 from 54.8
Source: Bloomberg
The labor market has continued to show robust strength in recent years and markets will now focus on Friday’s Non-farm payrolls report, expected to show the US economy adding 162k jobs for January. A close eye will also be on manufacturing employment, as the slump in the factory sector is expected to continue, even as manufacturing PMI rebounded for January.
--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com
Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater
