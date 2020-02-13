US Dollar Lifts on Strong Inflation Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked
2020-02-13 10:33:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-12 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD
2020-02-13 09:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance; EUR/USD Brewing Potential Bear Trap
2020-02-12 13:38:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Shorts in Focus, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets
2020-02-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k
2020-02-13 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
2020-02-12 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
2020-02-13 11:00:00
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.08% Oil - US Crude: 1.05% Gold: 0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UP3fwy9NzD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Senate Panel Holds Hearing for Fed Nominees Shelton, Waller due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Traders are drawn to #forex news trading for different reasons but the biggest reason is volatility. What are the initial steps to trading news? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/hW4gn5K622 https://t.co/mvj2bZEnXX
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.31% Wall Street: -0.47% US 500: -0.48% France 40: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ehX2uOOkgL
  • Fed nominee Waller says independence of Fed is extremely important
  • #Copper testing February 5th highs as markets look for more China stimulus to combat coronavirus https://t.co/tlLjSYHtMj
  • Yes, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge is PCE. But there's been a noticeable response to FOMC policy via headline CPI, both in h1 2019 and more recently to the three cuts in h2 of last year (black lines are hikes, red lines are cuts) https://t.co/0UMqfrAxB0
  • 🇺🇸 USD Real Avg Hourly Earning (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 0.6% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: This feeds into worries that China's publicly-released tallies of the coronavirus's spread are unreliable & way too lo…
  • Core CPI remains at 2.3 for the fourth consecutive months. Now 23 months > 2%
US Dollar Lifts on Strong Inflation Data

US Dollar Lifts on Strong Inflation Data

2020-02-13 13:36:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

CPI Talking Points:

  • Inflation ticking up to 2.5 percent on annual basis
  • Core inflation remains at 2.3 percent
  • US Dollar higher in response

The US consumer price index printed 2.5 percent on a year-over-year basis this morning, meeting expectations and rising from last month’s read of 2.3 percent. Price action in the US Dollar responded positively, with the DXY index strengthening following the news, now at 98.99. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, lifted to 2.3 percent on an annual basis.

US CPI

CPI DATA YOY

A sustained lift in inflation, should the trend continue, will likely bolster chances of a future rate increase from the federal reserve, or at least shift the central bank to a less dovish stance. Chair Powell has recently stated that he would need to see a significant move up in inflation before considering any rate hikes.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
2020-02-13 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked
2020-02-13 10:33:00
Ripple (XRPUSD) Price Action - Consolidation Before the Next Move
Ripple (XRPUSD) Price Action - Consolidation Before the Next Move
2020-02-13 09:07:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD
2020-02-13 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.