Non-Farm Payrolls Beats Expectation: US Dollar Rallies

White House Advisor Kudlow says engaged with China on export purchases - BBG

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.10%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 82.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/B7h7deGA9M

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.39% Silver: -0.24% Oil - US Crude: -1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pekrkJC3Zz

White House Advisor Kudlow says trade talks between US and EU have been very constructive - BBG

White House Advisor Kudlow says he would like to see a bolder Federal Reserve $DXY

$USDJPY turn off of resistance https://t.co/EPKFbfaujn

$GBPUSD is under further pressure Friday and trades just off its low for the year. While Sterling as a currency is weak, the US dollar is very strong this week. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/Abcl3BySgP https://t.co/NLVKMYLyH5

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.33% US 500: -0.34% Wall Street: -0.40% Germany 30: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/CSBGd63lnd

RT @IGTV: #RiskEvent of the week starting 10 February: UK #GDP and #Conservative party cabinet reshuffle. Could we end up with a more hawki…