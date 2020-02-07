We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
2020-02-07 10:20:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
GBP/USD
News
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
2020-02-07 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Eyes US NFPS; Post-Brexit Tariffs to be Slashed?
2020-02-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Outlook Ahead of US Jobs Data Due
2020-02-06 18:29:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Bitcoin
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
US Non-Farm Payrolls Print at +225k v/s Expectation of +160k

Non-Farm Payrolls Beats Expectation: US Dollar Rallies

2020-02-07 13:30:00
Austin Sealey,
US Non-Farm Payrolls Talking Points:

  • Non-Farm Payrolls out of the US rose 225k for the month of January, beating/falling short of the expectation of 165k.
  • US Dollar continues bullish 2020 momentum on US Non-Farm Payrolls.
  • Although unemployment rose by 0.10%, it was accompanied by a rise in the labor force participation rate of 0.20% - highest since 2013.

US Non-Farm Payrolls Beats Expectations

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released their monthly measure of the US jobs market this morning. NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls) reflects the surveyed net change in US employment excluding farm workers, non-profit organization and private household employees. This month brought a change of 225k versus the expected 165k, coming in following a poor finish to 2019.

US Labor Market

Source: Bloomberg

The NFPs is one component of the broader Employment Situation report that includes additional measures such as the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings figures. These prints came in above/below expectations at 3.60% and 3.10%, respectively. Manufacturing payrolls in the US fell by 12k. This contradicts Monday’s ISM Manufacturing sector report which beat the expectation and marked a turning point in the recent manufacturing lull out of the US.

US Dollar 30-Minute Price Chart

DXY 30-Minute Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; DXY on TradingView

Following the 8:30 AM release, gold whipsawed between support and resistance winding up relatively unchanged and the US Dollar is back up to retest session highs at a critical pivot zone. Stay up to date with DailyFX's economic calendar as next week brings US consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales advance.

--Written by Austin Sealey, Market Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

