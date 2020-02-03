USD Tests Resistance on US ISM Manufacturing (January)

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
EUR/USD Tests Key Support Level – Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast
2020-02-03 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Price Analysis - UK Webinar
2020-02-03 13:09:00
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen, Euro and Pound Rose, AUD/USD May Fall as February Starts
2020-02-03 00:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-02 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold Prices, US Dollar: Markets Face Tipping Point
2020-02-03 13:30:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-03 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slumps 22% This Year Into Bear Market Territory
2020-02-03 12:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-03 09:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • CDC states that they are preparing as if Coronavirus is the next pandemic
  • The rebound in risk assets like global indices doesn't seem to be stretching to growth-sensitive oil, copper or the yield curve. $CL_F has extended its slide to a 13-month low. A 'trendline' break or still in 'zone' support? https://t.co/K5NWUCNtWC
  • Commodity-linked currencies extending losses ($CAD, $NOK) - $EURNOK back at record peak https://t.co/ZY2POmbbXT
  • US Six-Month Bills Draw 1.535% Primary Dealers Accepted: 60.3% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 33.0% Direct Bidders Accepted: 6.6% B/C Ratio: 2.77
  • US Three-Month Bills Draw 1.550% Primary Dealers Accepted: 57.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 36.4% Direct Bidders Accepted: 5.8% B/C Ratio: 2.57
  • CDC has confirmed a second human to human transmission of Coronavirus in the US
  • USDCAD extending higher above trendline resistance today as it nears ever closer to the barrier around 1.335 $USDCAD Outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/30/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-Outlook-Bolstered-as-Resistance-Fails.html?ref-author=phanks https://t.co/zGphR4dTOi
  • Brent Crude futures below $55/bbl - CFTC show traders were still very long on Brent (as of Jan 28th).... Ouch!! https://t.co/2jaYcxQPLR
  • Crude #oil has entered bear market territory after crashing 22% from the January 9 high of $65.46/bbl. to a low of $50.66/bbl.Get your crude oil market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/xRMIRX3oVB #OOTT https://t.co/vgsAEhllP2
  • $GBPUSD searches for support at 1.3000 psychological level https://t.co/ULITrV860x
USD Tests Resistance on US ISM Manufacturing (January)

USD Tests Resistance on US ISM Manufacturing (January)

2020-02-03 15:00:00
Austin Sealey,
Share:

US ISM Manufacturing Talking Points:

  • This morning brought the release of US ISM Manufacturing data, beating the expectation with a print at 50.9
  • January ISM Manufacturing data follows a rough year of declines in the index
  • The US Dollar is testing resistance after a late January bearish run

Manufacturing ISM Beats Expectations

The Institute for Supply Management released their manufacturing sector report this morning for the month of January, beating the expectation of 48.5 with a print of 50.9.

This widely-watched indicator for us economic activity monitors changes in production levels from month to month. The index gives equal weight to new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, and inventories. As can be seen in the chart below, this print marks a turning point in US manufacturing activity with the first print above the 50.0 line in five months.

US ISM Manufacturing Jan.

Since roughly the start of 2019, the ISM manufacturing index has fallen over 25.0%. While the index remained deep in expansion territory, or above 50.0, it crossed into contraction just before Q4 2019. Much of this movement can be explained by issues in trade policy and geopolitical issues, but further contraction may show signs of deeper problems.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Austin Sealey
Download our Q1USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Two-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar two hour price chart

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; DXY on TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Price Analysis - UK Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Price Analysis - UK Webinar
2020-02-03 13:09:00
Crude Oil Price Slumps 22% This Year Into Bear Market Territory
Crude Oil Price Slumps 22% This Year Into Bear Market Territory
2020-02-03 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Weakens Ahead of Preliminary EU-UK Trade Talks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Weakens Ahead of Preliminary EU-UK Trade Talks
2020-02-03 09:20:00
Australian Dollar Backtracks as China Caixin PMI Prints 5-Month Low
Australian Dollar Backtracks as China Caixin PMI Prints 5-Month Low
2020-02-03 01:45:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.