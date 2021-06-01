British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
2021-06-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New-Zealand Dollar remains within the May opening range and the immediate focus is on this consolidation range just below key resistance. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/3UGtWd5Dsa https://t.co/QCEFSTyGD8
  • Turkish Lira significantly weaker, $USDTRY moving higher following Erdogan's comments on interest rates https://t.co/CXB5gZ9Ffl
  • Turkey's Erdogan: Spoke with central bank Governor, we must lower interest rates $USDTRY
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x81zCMkiwb
  • USD/CAD bounces back from the session low (1.2007) in an attempt to retrace the decline following the ISM Manufacturing survey. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Eejh0mQpI8 https://t.co/B69AnBW7TL
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.26% Gold: -0.35% Silver: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cNj5JBsSv5
  • RT @McGuinnessEU: ❗️Great news: @EUCouncil and @Europarl_EN have reached a deal on public country-by-country reporting. Multinational comp…
  • RT @tastytrade: Seasonality may work to slow stock market price action as a drawdown in volume and volatility seep into the market. The maj…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 83.05%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6peWnpo232
  • New Zealand #Dollar Forecast: #Kiwi Grinds at Resistance- $NZDUSD Technical Levels - https://t.co/bdExsutGBX https://t.co/djMAS6dpqh
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

British Pound Outlook:

  • The Sterling-commodity currency crosses have been rangebound for quite some time. Will that change?
  • GBP/AUD rates, on the other hand, have recently been rejected from a multi-decade trendline.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the British Pound has a mixed bias.

Longer-term Influences Take Shape in GBP-crosses

With May in the rearview mirror, it’s a good time to take stock of the British Pound’s performance against some of the more volatile major currencies, which were plagued by – you guessed it – volatile if not weaker commodity prices over the course of the month. While currencies linked to energy may be the exception to the rule, those with strong economic connections to agriculture and base metals faced tougher sledding (particularly the latter).

The net result was rangebound price action in GBP/CAD and GBP/NZD rates, which has been the modus operandi for quite some time. But decision time may be arriving for pairs like GBP/CAD and GBP/NZD as they funnel into the vertexes of their respective symmetrical triangles.

Meanwhile, GBP/AUD rates were able to generate more topside momentum through May although recently were rejected from a multi-decade trendline dating back to the all-time high in October 2008. This may be a temporary setback before another breakout attempt (like in 2020).

GBP/AUD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (July 2008 to June 2021) (CHART 1)

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook

To provide greater context to the prior comment, the weekly chart of GBP/AUD rates shows how the pair is currently contending with two longer-term technical structures. The first interpretation is that GBP/AUD rates were just rejected at the descending trendline from the 2008 and 2015 highs, a trendline that it previously breached for a few weeks in 2020 before turning lower. In true ‘false breakout’ fashion, the pair reversed all the way to consolidation support before resuming its march higher.

The second interpretation is that, even with a rejection from the descending trendline from the 2008 and 2015 highs, GBP/AUD rates are in the middle of a symmetrical triangle that’s formed with resistance measured from the 2015 and 2020 highs and support measured from the 2013 and 2016 lows.

Regardless of which interpretation is correct (or neither), the fact remains that bullish momentum is building in GBP/AUD rates unlike the other two GBP-crosses covered in this report. Weekly MACD is rising through its signal line, while weekly Slow Stochastics are holding in overbought territory. GBP/AUD rates appears to be on the precipice of a more significant trek higher. Is that time now? Perhaps not.

GBP/AUD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to June 2021) (CHART 2)

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook

GBP/AUD rates have carved out a series of ‘higher highs and higher lows’ in January, February, April, and now May. In doing so, the pair finally broke above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 high/2021 low range at 1.8227 before finding resistance in the around 1.8327, which has proved resistance since November 2020. If the technical structure has been largely supportive, it’s also true that the daily timeframe hints of eroding confidence at the start of the month.

But the crucial fact in the near-term may be the case that while GBP/USD rates have a bearish seasonal tendency for June, AUD/USD rates have enjoyed their best month of the year in June; this conjures a mix that favors GBP/AUD weakness. A deeper retrenchment may develop before GBP/AUD rates ultimately fulfill their longer-term bullish technical potential.

GBP/CAD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to June 2021) (CHART 3)

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook

Choppiness is one way to describe GBP/CAD price action over the past month. The pair has been tethered to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (1.7121) as well as the ascending trendline from the August 2019 and December 2020 lows for several weeks.

Momentum has been slowly turning more bullish, but without much follow through. GBP/CAD rates are below their daily 5-, 8-, 13- EMAs but above their daily 21-EMA, which is in neither bearish nor bullish sequential order. Daily Slow Stochastics are pulling back from overbought territory, while daily MACD has been rising towards its signal line while in bearish territory. More clarity is needed before a directional bias is ascertained.

GBP/NZD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to June 2021) (CHART 4)

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook

GBP/NZD rates are coiling into the vertex of the 10-month symmetrical triangle while playing ping pong the 23.6% (1.9287) and 38.2% (1.9760) Fibonacci retracements of the 2020 high/2021 low range, all the while riding along the ascending trendline from the October 2008 and August 2015 lows.

Directional bias is lacking, as is momentum: the EMA envelope is in neither bearish nor bullish sequential order; daily MACD is flat, just above its signal line; and daily Slow Stochastics are flat, just above their median line. More patience is required, but it appears that a breakout may be coming soon.

Read more: Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Rise May Fizzle as US PCE Data Beckons Fed Action
Gold Price Rise May Fizzle as US PCE Data Beckons Fed Action
2021-05-28 07:00:00
NZD/USD Aims Higher But US PCE May Spark Volatility on Fed Policy Rethink
NZD/USD Aims Higher But US PCE May Spark Volatility on Fed Policy Rethink
2021-05-27 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD to Lift if Chinese Industrial Profits Impress?
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD to Lift if Chinese Industrial Profits Impress?
2021-05-26 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise Post RBNZ as Fedspeak Remains Dovish
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise Post RBNZ as Fedspeak Remains Dovish
2021-05-26 05:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/NZD