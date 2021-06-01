News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
2021-06-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New-Zealand Dollar remains within the May opening range and the immediate focus is on this consolidation range just below key resistance. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/3UGtWd5Dsa https://t.co/QCEFSTyGD8
  • Turkish Lira significantly weaker, $USDTRY moving higher following Erdogan's comments on interest rates https://t.co/CXB5gZ9Ffl
  • Turkey's Erdogan: Spoke with central bank Governor, we must lower interest rates $USDTRY
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x81zCMkiwb
  • USD/CAD bounces back from the session low (1.2007) in an attempt to retrace the decline following the ISM Manufacturing survey. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Eejh0mQpI8 https://t.co/B69AnBW7TL
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.26% Gold: -0.35% Silver: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cNj5JBsSv5
  • RT @McGuinnessEU: ❗️Great news: @EUCouncil and @Europarl_EN have reached a deal on public country-by-country reporting. Multinational comp…
  • RT @tastytrade: Seasonality may work to slow stock market price action as a drawdown in volume and volatility seep into the market. The maj…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 83.05%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6peWnpo232
  • New Zealand #Dollar Forecast: #Kiwi Grinds at Resistance- $NZDUSD Technical Levels - https://t.co/bdExsutGBX https://t.co/djMAS6dpqh
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Central Bank Watch Overview:

  • The BOE and the ECB are meeting later this month, but focus is on what they’ll do later this year and beyond.
  • The BOE is further along the path of normalization, while the ECB is still toying with ideas about how it may further enhance its stimulus measures in context of rising inflation pressures.
  • Retail trader positioningsuggests that EUR/USD has a mixed bias while GBP/USD has a bearish bias.

Inflation Making Central Bankers Uneasy

In this edition of Central Bank Watch, we’ll cover the two major central banks in Europe: the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Neither of Europe’s most significant central banks won’t meet again until later this month, allowing for the EUR- and GBP-crosses to toy with speculation over forthcoming policy moves. And while one of the central banks has begun to throttle back its QE program, the other is grappling with its desire to provide additional stimulus against the backdrop of rising inflationary pressures.

For more information on central banks, please visit the DailyFX Central Bank Release Calendar.

BOE Keeping Calm, But Warns of Inflation

The BOE has already made the adjustment to its bond buying program so that it will no longer reach its £875 billion target in early-October. QE continues, but at a slower pace. But in recent days, BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane has rung the alarm bell about inflation, suggesting that the BOE may have some more hawkish inclinations than what’s currently priced-in.

At a UK Treasury Select Committee hearing last week, the BOE’s chief economist said that “an upside surprise to inflation is among the greatest risks” as it would force policymakers “to tighten policy even more rapidly or on a more significant scale, or possibly both, in a way that would take the legs out of the recovery.” Stagflation, of course, is the concern here, leading to the classic catch-22: high inflation necessitates higher interest rates, which could lead to lower growth rates.

Bank of England Interest Rate Expectations (June 1, 2021) (Table 1)

Central Bank Watch: BOE &amp; ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

If BOE Chief Economist Haldance is sounding the alarm on inflation, it makes sense that markets are taking it as a sign that the BOE may prove more sensitive to rising price pressures than other central banks and be quicker to act. According to overnight index swaps, while there is only a 3% chance of a 25-bps rate hike in 2021, there is a 33% chance of a hike over the next 12-months.

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/USD Rate Forecast (June 1, 2021) (Chart 1)

Central Bank Watch: BOE &amp; ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 40.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.48 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 19.57% higher than yesterday and unchanged from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.85% lower than yesterday and 4.38% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

ECB Balancing Inflation Concerns

Since 2017, the ECB has defined its price stability target of achieving inflation “below but close to 2%,” which is why recent data may start to make some policymakers nervous. But after a decade following the Eurozone debt crisis of low inflation and meager rates of growth, it doesn’t seem likely that the ECB will act quickly to address what it has called transitory inflation, of which it has limited monetary tools to address.

Knowing this, with the context defined by ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot, who has previously said that higher yields are welcomed because “what the market is actually doing is pricing that optimism” about a recovery in the second half of 2021, if higher inflation leads to higher yields, the ECB won’t be inclined to do much whatsoever.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK INTEREST RATE EXPECTATIONS (June 1, 2021) (TABLE 2)

Central Bank Watch: BOE &amp; ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

It appears that rates markets feel similar, insofar as the ECB won’t overreact to recent inflation data as a sign that they need to add to or withdraw stimulus in the near-term. According to Eurozone overnight index swaps, the ECB won’t be changing rates anytime soon. In mid-January, there was a 54% chance of a 10-bps rate cut by December 2021; that probability now stands at 0%. Through April 2022, there is only an 11% chance of a 10-bps rate cut.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (June 1, 2021) (Chart 2)

Central Bank Watch: BOE &amp; ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 35.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.84 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.25% lower than yesterday and 8.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.97% higher than yesterday and 5.85% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-25 19:20:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, FOMC Minutes, Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, FOMC Minutes, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-20 20:18:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-28 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed