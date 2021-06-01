News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
2021-06-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: $9.3B Expected: $9.177B Previous: $10.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.34% US 500: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.08% France 40: 0.04% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fhStZMLxPA
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $9.177B Previous: $10.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • The price of gold pulls back from a fresh weekly high ($1917) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield attempts to push back above the 50-Day SMA. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/dsTzdgNoGs https://t.co/YawdeHxQxv
  • Value is struggling today (sarcasm). After its impressive 22% bullish gap to open the trading week, $AMC is trading back into lunch https://t.co/T09QIa5g2d
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 84.41%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fPODEzQJe1
  • It's as if that false bullish break from the Dollar this past Friday never even existed. We are still in a scenario will be forced to pick a direction soon - a 'break of necessity' scenario. $DXY https://t.co/5WY5V0Zy2o
  • Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/01/dow-sp500-nasdaq-pare-gains-on-soft-ism-manufacturing-pmi.html $DJI $SPX $NDX
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.99% Silver: 0.03% Gold: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aYFakqXRsv
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

June FX Seasonality Overview:

  • If “sell in May and go away” was nonsense, it’s because risk appetite has remained strong through the end of June. The US S&P 500 is in positive territory in June over the past 5-year and 10-year averages.
  • The trio of commodity currencies are embarking on their best month of the year. Historically speaking, the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand Dollars have had their best month of the year during June.
  • May was supposed to be the best month of the year for the US Dollar. Failure to liftoff with seasonal tailwinds may foreshadow a rough month of June, which is otherwise one of the worst months of the year for the greenback.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For June, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – June 2021

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a bullish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.87%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second best of the year, averaging a gain of +0.95%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a very bearish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.35%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.22%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a very bearish month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.78%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.62%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a very bullish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.81%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain +1.23%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a very bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +2.51%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.51%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a very bearish month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.7%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.05%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a very bearish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.25%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.27%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a bullish month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +1.96%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the seventh best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.02%. Not only are the June seasonal averages positive for the US S&P 500, but so too are the 5- and 10-year seasonal averages for July; ‘sell in June and go away’ hasn’t been valid recently (but then again, if you look at December, neither too has been the famed Santa Claus rally).

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a bullish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third best month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a gain of +2.8%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.77%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support
2021-05-31 19:00:00
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control
2021-05-31 18:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
2021-05-31 17:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index Forecast:
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index Forecast: "Double Bottom" Signals Bullish Trend Reversal
2021-05-31 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Mixed