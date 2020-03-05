Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rally at Risk- NFP Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts

USD/CAD 2020 rally testing multi-month downtrend resistance

Key US / Canada event risk on tap tomorrow: NFPs & Canada Employment

The Canadian Dollar is softer against the US Dollar this week with USD/CAD setting its weekly opening range just below the technical resistance near the February highs. The rally may be vulnerable heading into tomorrows US Non-Farm Payroll & Canada employment releases as price struggles near trend extremes. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts heading into Jobs Friday. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we cited that the USD/CAD breakout was, “approaching the first major resistance hurdle on this multi-week advance.” The level in focus was 1.3383/92 with a breach / close above, “needed to validate a larger reversal in price with such a scenario exposing channel resistance (red) / the 2017 open at 1.3435.” Note that the March open registered at 1.3433 - price briefly registered a high at 1.3465 before reversing sharply with daily resistance steady at this threshold.

A breach / close above is needed to fuel the next leg higher with subsequent resistance objectives eyed at the upper parallel / 78.6% retracement at 1.3512. Initial daily support steady at 1.3330/35 with broader bullish invalidation at 1.3276.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action sees USD/CAD continuing to trade within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off October / December lows with the median-line offering support this week. The weekly opening-rangeis set and we’re looking for the break for guidance with the immediate long-bias at risk while below last week’s high. A break lower would look to challenge 1.3269/76- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached – a break lower would expose the 50% retracement / uncovered close at 1.3208/21. Channel resistance is eyed at 1.3480s with the next major resistance level at 1.3512.

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide Get My Guide

Bottom line: The USD/CAD rally is testing broader downtrend resistance with the immediate advance vulnerable heading into major event risk tomorrow. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. Look for possible topside exhaustion on a spike tomorrow with a break below the 1.32-handle ultimately needed to suggest a more significant high was registered last week. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at –1.66 (37.55% of traders are long) – bullish reading

Long positions are 26.83% higher than yesterday and 16.42% higher from last week

Short positions are 1.33% lower than yesterday and 17.62% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week- recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

USD/CAD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 5% 2% 3% Weekly 9% -2% 2%

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex