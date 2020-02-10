Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Testing Resistance

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts

USD/CAD price breakout testing technical confluence resistance zone

Focus on close with respect to 1.3330/35 zone - constructive while above 1.3230

The Canadian Dollar plummeted more than 2.7% against the US Dollar since the January lows in USD/CAD with the recent price breakout now testing confluence resistance early in the week. We’re looking for a reaction in price up here with the broader long-bias vulnerable while below this threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts heading into the Fed. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that the USD/CAD was trading within an ascending formation extending off the January lows as price was testing confluence resistance at 1.3182/84. Our outlook remained, “constructive while within this formation with a breach needed to fuel the next leg higher in price.” A breakout into the close of January trade saw the price rally another 1% with USD/CAD now eyeing confluence resistance at 1.3330/36- a region defined by the September high-day close at and the 61.8% retracement of the May decline. The focus is on a reaction off this threshold with the immediate long-bias vulnerable while below.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action sees USD/CAD continuing to trade within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the January / February lows – a breach / close above 1.3330/36 is needed to keep the current advance viable with such a scenario targeting confluence resistance into the upper parallel at 1.3383/92- area of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. Interim support rests with the median-line (currently ~1.3280s) backed by 1.3264 with near-term bullish invalidation at the January close / February open at 1.3231/36.

Bottom line: USD/CAD is testing confluence resistance here and the immediate focus is on a the daily close with respect to 1.3182/84. From at trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion while below this threshold. That said- ultimately, the outlook remains constructive while within this formation with a breach needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at –4.94 (only 16.83% of traders are long) – bullish reading

Long positions are 17.20% higher than yesterday and 23.65% lower from last week

Short positions are 9.39% higher than yesterday and 53.55% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week- the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

