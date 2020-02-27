Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Targets Trend Extreme

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: USD Snaps Back, Will Buyers Bid Support?
2020-02-27 15:00:00
EUR/USD Soars on Global Equity Panic Selling, Beware of Month-end Rebalancing - US Market Open
2020-02-27 14:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise
2020-02-27 09:05:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
2020-02-27 00:00:00
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
2020-02-27 07:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
2020-02-27 07:03:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @CMEGroup: According to CME FedWatch, Fed Funds futures have priced a nearly 70% probability of a March rate cut today, a precipitous sh…
  • 3061 pretty big in $SPX 61.8% of the Oct-Feb run. Another confluent zone ~2985 (img 2), may come into play if those sub-3k stops get triggered https://t.co/coowvPCegC
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: $USDCAD Breakout Targets Trend Extreme - https://t.co/5nYym1IjcT https://t.co/Si9TJpCUrZ
  • something on the horizon to keep in mind - Chinese manufacturing PMI is released tomorrow after the close for the week/month. Last month had this right at 50.0. Difficult to imagine it doesn't come in below that given recent events. Be careful with that weekend risk https://t.co/XInwhRI2ST
  • Fed's Evans: - Policy must be committed to getting inflation to 2 percent target $SPX
  • The spread of the #Coronavirus has prompted a sharp deterioration in risk appetite with #equity markets tumbling, which in turn has seen investors seek safety in #gold. Where is the equity market heading? Get your update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/yY3jUGQ3oL https://t.co/n2SGfCCcHi
  • The $VIX has hit the same peak it tagged back in December 2018. I don't put too much stock in technical levels on activity measures, but I'm sure that will draw some serious attention on VIX futures and the like where there is still heavy short interest via the COT https://t.co/gwhMwy0RyM
  • House Speaker Pelosi: - Drop in market is disturbing - BBG
  • Source reports states that Saudi Arabia are to reduce March oil supplies by 500kbpd due to slow demand amid coronavirus #OOTT
  • RT @LiveSquawk: $EUR | Lagarde Downplays Prospect Of Imminent ECB Response To Coronavirus - @FT https://t.co/sQ9tMsSiPi
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Targets Trend Extreme

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Targets Trend Extreme

2020-02-27 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD breakout targeting multi-year downtrend resistance
  • Long-bias at risk heading into the 1.34-handle

The Canadian Dollar is back on the defensive against the US Dollar this week with a breakout in USD/CAD taking price back towards the October highs. While the near-term focus remains higher, the advance is now approaching multi-year down-trend resistance and the immediate advance may be vulnerable heading into the 1.34-handle. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 02
( 13:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that the USD/CAD decline was approaching the, “lower parallel, currently ~1.3210s with a break below 1.3174/85 ultimately needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway..” Price registered a low at 1.3202 last week before rebounding with a breach above key resistance today at 1.3330/36 fueling a gain of more than 0.2% ahead of the New York open.

The next key resistance zone is eyed at 1.3383/92- a region defined by the September swing high and the 61.8% retracement of the decline off the late-2018 high. Note that the upper parallel of the broad descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking and further highlights the technical significance of this level. A breach / close above is needed to validate a larger reversal in price with such a scenario exposing channel resistance (red) / the 2017 open at 1.3435.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action sees USD/CAD continuing to trade within the confines of an ascending channel extending off monthly lows. A break of the objective weekly opening-range highs keeps the focus higher in price with initial topside resistance objectives eyed at 1.3383/92- look for a reaction there If reached. Initial support rests at 1.3330 with near-term bullish invalidation now raised to 1.3307- weakness beyond this threshold would shift the focus back towards weekly open support at 1.3252 backed by the monthly open at 1.3236 and the uncovered close at 1.3221.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The USD/CAD breakout is approaching the first major resistance hurdle on this multi-week advance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of the 1.3383/92 resistance zone - ultimately, we’re looking for a reaction / topside exhaustion there with the broader advance vulnerable heading into this resistance confluence. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at –2.24 (30.82% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are1.50% lower than yesterday and 13.91% higher from last week
  • Short positions are6.52% lower than yesterday and 27.68% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday & compared with last week and the recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -13% -9%
Weekly 5% -32% -23%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

USD/CAD Economic Calendar - Loonie Event Risk - Trade Outlook

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Soars on Global Equity Panic Selling, Beware of Month-end Rebalancing - US Market Open
EUR/USD Soars on Global Equity Panic Selling, Beware of Month-end Rebalancing - US Market Open
2020-02-27 14:40:00
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
2020-02-27 07:03:00
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
2020-02-27 00:00:00
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
2020-02-26 14:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.