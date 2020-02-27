Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Targets Trend Extreme

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts

USD/CAD breakout targeting multi-year downtrend resistance

Long-bias at risk heading into the 1.34-handle

The Canadian Dollar is back on the defensive against the US Dollar this week with a breakout in USD/CAD taking price back towards the October highs. While the near-term focus remains higher, the advance is now approaching multi-year down-trend resistance and the immediate advance may be vulnerable heading into the 1.34-handle. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that the USD/CAD decline was approaching the, “lower parallel, currently ~1.3210s with a break below 1.3174/85 ultimately needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway..” Price registered a low at 1.3202 last week before rebounding with a breach above key resistance today at 1.3330/36 fueling a gain of more than 0.2% ahead of the New York open.

The next key resistance zone is eyed at 1.3383/92- a region defined by the September swing high and the 61.8% retracement of the decline off the late-2018 high. Note that the upper parallel of the broad descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking and further highlights the technical significance of this level. A breach / close above is needed to validate a larger reversal in price with such a scenario exposing channel resistance (red) / the 2017 open at 1.3435.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action sees USD/CAD continuing to trade within the confines of an ascending channel extending off monthly lows. A break of the objective weekly opening-range highs keeps the focus higher in price with initial topside resistance objectives eyed at 1.3383/92- look for a reaction there If reached. Initial support rests at 1.3330 with near-term bullish invalidation now raised to 1.3307- weakness beyond this threshold would shift the focus back towards weekly open support at 1.3252 backed by the monthly open at 1.3236 and the uncovered close at 1.3221.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD breakout is approaching the first major resistance hurdle on this multi-week advance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of the 1.3383/92 resistance zone - ultimately, we’re looking for a reaction / topside exhaustion there with the broader advance vulnerable heading into this resistance confluence. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

