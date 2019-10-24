We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved
2019-10-24 11:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Drops amid Snap Election Rumors - Latest Brexit News
2019-10-24 15:16:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slides on Weak Durable Goods but Bounces on PMI Data
2019-10-24 15:12:00
USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Forecast: Possible Price Fall on The Horizon- This is Why
2019-10-24 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Threatens Breakout- GLD Outlook
2019-10-24 16:30:00
US-China Trade War Latest: VP Pence Speaks with Mixed Tone
2019-10-24 16:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Vice President Mike Pence just commented on Sino-American trade relations in Washington and stated that the US is ready for a ‘new future’ if China ends unfair trade practices. How is this impacting $USDCNH? Find out from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/JwVpacyHVw https://t.co/1V5yjsSPtT
  • RT @HuXijin_GT: My first thought:Pence's speech struck up the same old tune in portraying and defining China. But he spoke quite positively…
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.42% #BITCOINCASH +2.81% #ETHEREUM +1.08% #RIPPLE +3.17% #LITECOIN +0.95%
  • Today (Oct 24) is the 90th anniversary of the 1929 stock market crash that led to the onset of the Great Depression https://t.co/PWHgkQ4kP2
  • Today (Oct 24) is the 90th anniversary of the stock market crashed that led to the onset of the Great Depression https://t.co/PWHgkQ4kP2
  • RT @markets: The European Central Bank kept monetary stimulus unchanged in the final meeting of Mario Draghi’s presidency, an eight-year pe…
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • US Seven-Year Notes Draw 1.657% Primary Dealers Awarded: 20.1% Direct Bidders Awarded: 14.5% Indirect Bidders Awarded: 65.4% B/C Ratio: 2.46 (previous 2.49) $DXY
  • 2s10s (10-year vs 2-year Treasury yield spread) hating the latest US-China trade war comments from VP Mike Pence https://t.co/RHkiKCsshQ
  • webinar time -> https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/RRv7OUFvtg
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Threatens Breakout- GLD Outlook

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Threatens Breakout- GLD Outlook

2019-10-24 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices are on the counter-offensive mid-week with the precious metal poised to mark a third consecutive daily advance. The recent gains take price into near-term resistance however and leave the immediate rally vulnerable heading into this key threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts this week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Gold Price Outlook we noted, “the risk for a deeper pullback while below 1522/26. Form a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for a breakout of the monthly consolidation / topside exhaustion ahead of the monthly high-day close at 1505on rebounds IF price is indeed heading lower.” Price registered a low this week at 1480 before rebounding off slope support with the subsequent rally testing this resistance zone today – note that the September trendline now converges on this region as well and further highlights its technical significance- looking for a reaction here.

A topside breach / close above is needed to shift the medium-term focus higher with key resistance steady at 1519/22. Initial weekly support rests with the monthly trendline backed by the monthly open at 1472 and the monthly opening-range lows / key support at 1451/61- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD continuing to coil into the monthly opening-range with price holding within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the monthly lows. Gold is testing confluence resistance now at 1502- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement and the September trendline. IF price fails here (ahead of 1505), look for a break below slope support to fuel the next leg lower in price.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: We’re on the lookout for breakout of the 1472–1505 range. From at trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. We’ll favor fading weakness IF this holds targeting a break below the weekly open. Ultimately, a larger pullback in gold would likely offer more favorable long-entries close to trend support with a breach above the September trendline needed to shift the focus higher. Review my latest Gold Price Weekly Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Update
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.13 (68.02% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.35% higher than yesterday and 0.69% lower from last week
  • Short positions are6.50% lower than yesterday and 2.42% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Tradersare more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Rally Hits Pause Ahead of Draghi's Final ECB Meeting
Euro Rally Hits Pause Ahead of Draghi's Final ECB Meeting
2019-10-24 02:15:00
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low
2019-10-23 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Play – DXY Trade Levels
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Play – DXY Trade Levels
2019-10-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.