We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar
2019-10-22 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Tests 1.30– Cable Break or Bend
2019-10-22 16:08:00
GBP/USD Drops as Government Threatens Election, Canadian Dollar Unfazed by Election - US Market Open
2019-10-22 13:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Maintain Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-22 14:30:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $ACWI all world equities index has eased up to its highest level in since Feb 1, 2018... https://t.co/v2AHy52gUE
  • RT @GeorgeWParker: NEW Am told that @BorisJohnson is now ready to accept a ten day Brexit delay beyond “do or die” day on Oct 31 if he lose…
  • Another way of measuring the extreme momentum of $GBPUSD up to last last week: spot relative to the 20-day moving average hit most extreme since 9/15/17 https://t.co/jtKJ043Rnv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ydwk1q2EV3
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @globaltimesnews: China will closely monitor the US Entity List and take “all appropriate measures” to defend China’s legitimate rights.…
  • The probability for a rate cut at this month's FOMC meeting is at 91.4% according to overnight swaps, up from 70.8% on October 11th $DXY #FED $TNX https://t.co/duKKl8kMXG
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Tests 1.30– Cable Break or Bend

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Tests 1.30– Cable Break or Bend

2019-10-22 16:08:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Sterling prices surged more than 6.6% against the US Dollar off the yearly lows with the British Pound breakout now stalling around the 1.30-handle early in the week. The immediate advance may be vulnerable here, but the broader focus remains constructive after last week’s breakout. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest British Pound PriceOutlook we noted that the, “we’ll favor fading weakness on while above 1.2389.” Sterling has rallied more than 5.8% off the monthly / yearly lows with the advance now testing soft resistance here at 1.2990. GBP/USD is poised to snap 5-days of consecutive gains today (and only the second down-day in nine) with the rally looking a bit vulnerable in early US trade.

Initial support rests at the confluence of the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range and the 100% extension of the advance off the yearly lows at 1.2818/38 with the yearly open just lower at 1.2754- look for a reaction off one of these levels IF reached. A topside breach keeps the focus on 1.3077 and the 1.32-handle .

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 120min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 120min - British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Forecast- Trade Outlook

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the September/October lows with price setting the weekly opening-range just below the upper parallel. Initial support rests at 1.2818/37 and 1.2754 with near-term bullish invalidation set to the 1.27-handle.

A topside breach of the weekly range highs keeps the focus on 1.3076 and the upper parallel – a close above this threshold would likely fuel accelerated gains in the Pound with such a scenario targeting 1.3204 and the high-day close at 1.3310.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: Sterling is approaching near-term uptrend resistance and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable heading into the upper parallel. Look for possible exhaustion up here with a set-back to offer more favorable entries. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a move towards the upper parallel – we’ll favor fading weakness while within this formation ultimately targeting a breach towards 1.33. Review my latest Sterling Weekly Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short GBP/USD - the ratio stands at -1.03 (49.22% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 11.91% higher than yesterday and 0.80% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 1.13% lower than yesterday and 38.34% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Yen May Fall as Australian Dollar Gains, AUD/JPY Breakout Prolongs
Yen May Fall as Australian Dollar Gains, AUD/JPY Breakout Prolongs
2019-10-21 23:00:00
British Pound Prices May Gap Lower After Brexit Deal Vote Delayed
British Pound Prices May Gap Lower After Brexit Deal Vote Delayed
2019-10-20 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
2019-10-18 04:49:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Extend to Fresh October Highs on Brexit Deal
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Extend to Fresh October Highs on Brexit Deal
2019-10-18 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.