We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Drops, GBP/USD Choppy, NZD/USD Underperforms
2019-10-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook
2019-10-16 15:30:00
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • French President Macron says deal is being finalized - Reuters
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.12%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6NJGdH6RB1
  • French President Macron: A #Brexit agreement is being finalized
  • $CAD: Canadian inflation saw a larger than expected monthly drop, resulting in the yearly rate dropping to 1.9% (Exp. 2.1%). Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/hQFf433f4x https://t.co/IKE0NJUwnh
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.58% Gold: 0.57% Silver: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4qThRm7NxL
  • Fed's Evans: - Strain in repo markets show that reserve level got too low - Standing repo market key factors would be on pricing and design $DXY
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.38% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ibrxngfY6U
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: -0.08% Germany 30: -0.13% France 40: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/a2gJ0xcwmb
  • VAT provisions not yet agreed upon in Brexit talks - Reuters $GBP
  • ERG Chair Baker says need to see legal text of any deal before making a decision $GBP
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook

2019-10-16 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices are virtually unchanged since the start of the week with XAU/USD setting a well-defined weekly opening range just below resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts this week. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - Gold Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Gold Price Outlook we noted that, “The recent gold price recovery is vulnerable here while below near-term downslope resistance,” with the risk lower while within this descending channel formation. XAU/USD fell nearly 2% in the following days with price holding just above monthly open support at 1472. The monthly opening-range is set just above a critical support confluence at 1451/61 and we’re looking for the break.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - Gold Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD continuing to trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation extending off the late-September highs. The weekly opening-range has taken shape just below the upper parallel and we’re looking for the break to offer guidance. A topside breach / close above 1497 is needed to validate a near-term breakout targeting 1502- look for a reaction there IF reached.

Interim support rests with the October trendline (currently around ~1480) with a break / close below the monthly open / 78.6% retracement at 1472 needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend targeting key confluence support at 1460/61.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: We’re looking for a break of the weekly opening-range in Gold prices with the risk lower while with the confines of this formation. From a trading standpoint, we’ll favor fading strength sub-1496 targeting a downside break of the monthly trendline. We’ll be on the lookout for downside exhaustion on a test of the 1460/61 key support zone IF reached. Review my latest Gold Price Weekly Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - Gold Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.4 (70.62% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are9.07% higher than yesterday and 12.16% higher from last week
  • Short positions are2.87% lower than yesterday and 14.32% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Price: Key Levels and Signals - Euro Technical Outlook
EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Price: Key Levels and Signals - Euro Technical Outlook
2019-10-16 14:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price - British Pound May Keep Rallying Above these Levels
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price - British Pound May Keep Rallying Above these Levels
2019-10-16 10:15:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs
2019-10-16 09:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP May Reverse Losses if Brexit Hopes Evaporate
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP May Reverse Losses if Brexit Hopes Evaporate
2019-10-16 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.