We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-15 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Poor, Haven Assets in Demand | Webinar
2019-10-15 11:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Throttles Higher
2019-10-15 15:30:00
British Pound Surges as EU, UK Near Brexit Deal
2019-10-15 15:04:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-15 12:30:00
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More
2019-10-15 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
2019-10-15 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.87%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 87.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YiVeZQvcNS
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #IMF predicts weakest global growth since the 2008 financial crisis, as 2019 global growth is downgraded to 3.0%. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/mUNunOSCRH https://t.co/gGmAWXXWOl
  • EU Envoys will meet this Wednesday in Brussels $GBP #Brexit
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.26% Gold: -0.82% Silver: -1.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xoc4dOCGxy
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • A closer look at Sterling price action shows $GBPUSD trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation extending off the September / October lows. Get your GBP/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/CxMVP7qovc https://t.co/9v30U5FJN1
  • If you are confident in the 'risk on' shift we've seen over the past week, I'd question something like the US indices already near record highs; but $EURJPY would be working off a significant discount built in over the past year: https://t.co/xQ6j4uJIjP
  • En español: La libra esterlina estalla al alza por el mayor optimismo sobre un posible acuerdo de Brexit $GBPUSD $GBPJPY #trading #forex #brexit #BoJo https://t.co/MvZXZbZS1i https://t.co/9FGzeYQ0Ri
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.99% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.37% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/us02IEtYif
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Throttles Higher

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Throttles Higher

2019-10-15 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Sterling has surged more than 5.4% off the yearly lows with last week’s advance marking the largest weekly rally since late-January and the largest weekly-range since the post-Brexit October 2016 low. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable as price approach near-term uptrend resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest SterlingPrice Outlook we noted that the British Pound was, “testing BIG downtrend resistance here and the focus is on a breach of this key technical resistance confluence. From at trading standpoint, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here, but the broader focus remains higher while above 1.2278.” Sterling has continued to hold just below resistance at the 50% retracementof the yearly range at 1.2670 and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here just below trendline resistance.

Initial support at the 1.25-handle backed by the post-Brexit low-week close at 1.2433 – price needs to hold above this threshold to keep the long-bias viable. Topside resistance objectives steady at the yearly open at 1.2754 backed by the highlighted confluence zone at 1.2818/38.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 240min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 240min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation extending off the September / October lows. Note that the median-line now converges on the 1.25-handle over the next few days- look for a reaction there IF reached. A break lower would risk a larger correction towards 1.2433 with bullish invalidation at 1.2389.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: Sterling is trading just below near-term uptrend resistance and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable. From a trading standpoint, on the lookout for topside exhaustion on a test of the upper parallel – ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable long-entries closer to trend support. For now, we’ll favor fading weakness on while above 1.2389. Review my latest Sterling Price Weekly Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment- GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment- GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.27 (55.96% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are2.78% higher than yesterday and 22.63% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 9.92% lower than yesterday and 47.63% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Key UK / US Data Releases

UK / US Economic Calendar - GBP/USD Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Struggle Even as IMF, Bank Earnings Spook Markets
Gold Prices May Struggle Even as IMF, Bank Earnings Spook Markets
2019-10-15 05:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Despite Choppy Trade
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Despite Choppy Trade
2019-10-15 03:00:00
AUD/USD Downtrend Held, Yen Up. US-China Trade Deal Optimism Faded
AUD/USD Downtrend Held, Yen Up. US-China Trade Deal Optimism Faded
2019-10-14 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Range Trade – Breakout Levels
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Range Trade – Breakout Levels
2019-10-14 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.