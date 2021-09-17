News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-16 16:00:00
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast
2021-09-16 12:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-15 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally
2021-09-17 02:00:00
Gold Price Reversal From July High Unfolds During Fed Blackout Period
2021-09-16 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-09-16 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as Sentiment Sours, AUD/NZD Loses Ground After Key Data
2021-09-16 07:00:00
USDJPY Traders Play the Range, S&P 500 Fails to Charge Breakdown
2021-09-16 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar has retraced from August lows when looking at AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD. However, the AUD/NZD downtrend is intact, will a reversal there appear as well? Find out: https://t.co/8LmgqLLGJO https://t.co/yy64N01p2b
  • PBOC injects net 90 billion Yuan in open market operations - Yuan reference rate set at 6.4526 per USD - BBG
  • Australia to trial home quarantine for arrivals who are vaccinated - BBG
  • The S&P 500, Dow Jones and DAX 30 could be at risk of falling as retail traders continue increasing their upside exposure in these indices. What are the key technical levels to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OJByiwIppr https://t.co/moWS7rqAQG
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Outlook: $NZDUSD Drops on US Dollar Bids, Wall Street Losses Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/16/New-Zealand-Dollar-Outlook-NZDUSD-Drops-on-US-Dollar-Bids-Wall-Street-Losses.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.c…
  • The US Dollar continues to hold its ground against most ASEAN currencies as recent downtrends lose momentum. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/UcleaZEAaW https://t.co/dRD22S792t
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (AUG) Actual: 40.1 Previous: 62.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • The Canadian Dollar has been caught in broad ranges against the Euro and the US Dollar, but can the upside bias in USD/CAD and EUR/CAD prolong? Find out here:https://t.co/8DubboXsjv https://t.co/SQAz8sCpmv
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Bitcoin Outlook: Crypto Adoption to Become Widespread in Wake of El Salvador, AMC? #Bitcoin #Ethereum $AMC $BTCUSD $ET…
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (AUG) due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 62.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally

Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment, IGCS, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices extended losses after US retail sales beat expectations
  • Rosy University of Michigan Sentiment data could extend its losses
  • Bearish Rising Wedge breakout continues to unfold, eyes on SMAs

Anti-fiat gold prices weakened during Thursday’s North American trading session, extending the near-term downtrend since the beginning of this month. XAU/USD was likely pressured by a combination of a stronger US Dollar and rising longer-term Treasury yields. The 10-year rate closed at its highest since the beginning of this week.

Stronger-than-expected US retail sales data was likely the key culprit, rising 0.7% m/m in August versus -0.7% anticipated. Excluding automotive and gas sales, transactions increased 2.0% versus 0.0% anticipated. The data likely continued fueling the Fed tapering timeline debate after mixed US jobs and CPI data. This comes ahead of next week’s FOMC monetary policy announcement.

Over the remaining 24 hours, gold traders ought to keep an eye out for University of Michigan Sentiment data. Preliminary estimates for September point to a 72.0 outcome, which would be higher than the 70.3 result in August. Another rosy print could further push of bond yields and the US Dollar, placing the yellow metal at risk. Likewise, a softer result may offer some cushion to XAU/USD.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for more key events!

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold continues to trade lower in the aftermath of breaking under a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. On the 4-hour chart below, the 50-period Simple Moving Average crossed under the 100 equivalent. That created a bearish ‘Death Cross’, underscoring the technical bias to the downside. Key support seems to be 1740, which is the August 12th low. In the event of a turn higher, the 1769 inflection point may act as resistance.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Sentiment Analysis

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 85% of retail investors are net-long gold. Upside exposure increased by 16.25% and 13.77% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment. Since most traders are net-long, it suggests prices may continue falling. Recent changes in positioning are further underscoring a bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally

*IGCS chart used from September 17th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Drops on US Dollar Bids, Wall Street Losses
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Drops on US Dollar Bids, Wall Street Losses
2021-09-16 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Risk Assets Turn Higher on APAC Data, Australian Jobs Report Eyed
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Risk Assets Turn Higher on APAC Data, Australian Jobs Report Eyed
2021-09-16 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
2021-09-15 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
USDOLLAR