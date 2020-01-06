Dollar May Rise Versus SGD, PHP as US-Iran Spat Risks Capital Flight

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reversal Staves Off Bear Trend, But Will Support Hold?
2020-01-05 10:00:00
S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Retreats Record, Gold and Oil Accelerate, Dollar Avoids Breakdown: What’s Ahead?
2020-01-05 18:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Transition Period Rhetoric Key to Sterling Outlook
2020-01-05 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-06 00:00:00
US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices May Rally on US-Iran Escalation Risk
2020-01-05 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Clears 2019 High & Triggers Overbought RSI Reading
2020-01-06 03:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-06 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices May Rally on US-Iran Escalation Risk
2020-01-05 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar, Oil and Gold Gap Watch as Geopolitical Risks Build
2020-01-04 01:17:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
Dollar May Rise Versus SGD, PHP as US-Iran Spat Risks Capital Flight

Dollar May Rise Versus SGD, PHP as US-Iran Spat Risks Capital Flight

2020-01-06 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

ASEAN Fundamental Outlook

  • US Dollar may extend rise against SGD, MYR, PHP and IDR
  • US-Iran geopolitical tensions risk fueling capital flight ahead
  • Soft economic data from U.S. may also put premium on liquidity
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the first quarter?
Get My Guide

US Dollar and ASEAN FX Weekly Recap

Following broad weakness during the front-end of last week, the haven-linked US Dollar trimmed its losses. Geopolitical risks increased at the conclusion of the first partial week of 2020. USD’s strength extended into the ASEAN FX group as currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit reversed some of their gains. This is as the Philippine Peso and even the Indian Rupee ended on a soft note.

As I often talk about in this series, these exotic currencies can at times overlook local economic event risk in favor of global themes that impact the flow of capital around Emerging Markets. For example. SGD did not pay much attention to Singapore 4Q GDP. Nor did PHP show much excitement on last week’s optimistic Philippine Markit manufacturing PMI report. Friday’s risk aversion was the dominant driver instead.

For timely updates on ASEAN currencies, make sure to follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

Dollar May Rise Versus SGD, PHP as US-Iran Spat Risks Capital Flight

Geopolitical Event Risk – U.S. and Iran Tensions

The cause of pessimism in financial markets stemmed from rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran. This poses as a threat for broad sentiment going forward. In the early hours of last Friday, the former launched an airstrike in Baghdad, targeting and taking out key Iranian military figures. Regional instability and the threat of escalation caught investors off guard in illiquid trading conditions as oil rallied.

Iran has vowed “severe retaliation” as US President Donald Trump said that the country is willing to take any action “that is necessary” going forward. The latter added that measures were not to “start a war”. A reportedly false report of ballistic missiles hitting a US military base in Iraq temporarily sparked risk aversion towards the end of Friday’s session.

With the US deploying additional troops to the region as the risk of retaliation from Iran is elevated, escalating conflict could further dampen market mood. That would likely result in the Greenback pushing higher on average against the SGD, IDR, PHP and MYR. You can see the close inverse relationship between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index on the chart below.

ASEAN FX vs Emerging Market Index

Dollar May Rise Versus SGD, PHP as US-Iran Spat Risks Capital Flight

ASEAN-Based USD Index Created Using TradingView

Regional Economic Event Risk

The focus for ASEAN FX in the near-term will thus likely remain on sentiment, though a handful of regional data will offer insight into economic health. On Tuesday, Philippine inflation data for December will cross the wires. Prices are anticipated to rise 2.0% y/y, up from 1.3% prior. That would mean hitting the lower end of the Philippine central bank’s 2-4% target.

Then at an unspecified time towards the end of the week, Philippine trade data should cross the wires. This is as Malaysian industrial production and Singapore retail sales crosses the wires on Friday. Indian industrial production is also due on the same day. These will be closely watched following the US-China “phase one” trade agreement. Recently, Singapore industrial production showed a worrying contrast to global PMI.

Check out my Singapore Dollar currency profile to learn about how the MAS conducts monetary policy!

US Event Risk

The US Citi Economic Surprise Index has been aiming lower since topping in September and is once again in the negative zone. That shows data that is on average tending to disappoint relative to economists’ expectations. If this trend continues in local factory orders on Tuesday and December’s jobs report on Friday, sentiment could sour as risks about the health of the world’s largest economy increase.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 08
( 01:01 GMT )
Learn using sentiment in market analysis
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

China-Sweden Tensions Flare Up: Another Trade War in 2020?
China-Sweden Tensions Flare Up: Another Trade War in 2020?
2020-01-06 01:00:00
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2020-01-03 12:30:00
Swiss Franc Likely to Stay Strong Despite Best SNB Efforts
Swiss Franc Likely to Stay Strong Despite Best SNB Efforts
2020-01-03 01:00:00
Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?
Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?
2020-01-02 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.