SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR Outlook Hinges on Balance Between Fed, Sentiment

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Prices Overturn Bullish Outlook as US Dollar Rallies
2019-12-23 00:00:00
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Keeps USD in Broad Range But Still Looks Pressured
2019-12-23 02:13:00
Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade
2019-12-22 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bulls Search for Low/Uptrend Resumption
2019-12-22 16:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 10:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/sujaxevJqE
  • Heads up traders! As we head into the holidays, market action is probably going to be fairly tepid amid low liquidity. However, as ever, remain aware: thinner liquidity opens the door to violent volatility if there are sudden #tradewar or other fundamental risks hitting the news.
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/s2FNYpOKag
  • In Q1 of 2019 @JMcQueenFX wrote on a $70 price target for crude #oil - a level that has been tested a few times since. This can positively or negatively impact a wide variety of currency rates. Find out currencies may be impacted by rising oil prices here: https://t.co/kdOAEHlTJb https://t.co/3svDqGN7fc
  • Crude #oil is ranked among the most liquid commodities in the world, meaning high volumes and clear charts for oil trading. How can you trade oil smartly? Get your tips here: https://t.co/RgaIpk8Hem #OOTT https://t.co/si5bLuCpLR
  • The $CAD and crude #oil are strongly correlated. How does this correlation work? Find out here: https://t.co/wj3VtjM6e6 #OOTT https://t.co/SjBbJYdVP1
  • What are the top differences between #WTI and #Brent? learn how to trade crude oil better here: https://t.co/gbFAOWPEbQ #OOTT https://t.co/rxgjBCjpdl
  • Stock market volatility can lead to some very bright opportunities. Do you know how to identify the most volatile stocks? Read up for an in-depth exploration on stock volatility and the best practice tips for trading them here: https://t.co/I7wKJDv9D0 https://t.co/6Ygpij4TDs
  • Price stability and economic development are the primary goals of the SNB (Swiss National Bank). Traders ought to keep up with the SNB’s latest changes since it can cause large shifts in the $CHF. Learn how to navigate this safe-haven currency here: https://t.co/4mQD5StbU1 https://t.co/MWY1rQKI2l
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD $XAUUSD https://t.co/RBw03OWX5P
SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR Outlook Hinges on Balance Between Fed, Sentiment

SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR Outlook Hinges on Balance Between Fed, Sentiment

2019-12-23 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

ASEAN Fundamental Outlook

  • US Dollar mixed vs ASEAN FX such as SGD, IDR, MYR and PHP
  • US-China trade deal boosting emerging markets and capital flows
  • On the other hand, 2020 Federal Reserve rate cut bets are fading
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

US Dollar and ASEAN FX Weekly Recap

The US Dollar edged cautiously higher this past week and some of its strength flowed into ASEAN and emerging market Asia currencies. The Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso weakened as the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah held their ground. Sentiment improved in the aftermath of the US-China “phase one” trade agreement after the two countries withheld from raising tariffs against each other, as expected.

Simultaneously, the outlook for easing from the Federal Reserve in 2020 has been fading. The markets are the least-dovish since March with one rate cut no longer being fully priced in for next year. As a result, ASEAN FX are increasingly contending with a delicate balance between prospects of not-as-lose lending conditions and optimism that perhaps global growth could be revived. What could these expect into the new year?

For timely updates on ASEAN currencies, make sure to follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR Outlook Hinges on Balance Between Fed, Sentiment

ASEAN FX Vs Emerging Market Index

The close inverse relationship between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM) remains strong. The 20-day rolling correlation is now at -0.86 where a value at -1 indicates perfectly opposing trading dynamics. Yet it should be noted that while the EEM closed at its highest since July as it rallied 0.45% last week, its rise paled in comparison to the S&P 500 (+1.65%).

On average, the MYR, SGD, PHP and IDR remain little changed from the prior week. This could continue being the case into 2020 as liquidity eases amid year-end holidays before volatility resurfaces come January. There is more room for the markets to continue pricing out 2020 Fed rate cut bets, the central bank has alluded to maintaining benchmark borrowing conditions unchanged in the year ahead.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide
 SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR Outlook Hinges on Balance Between Fed, Sentiment

ASEAN-Based USD Index Created Using TradingView

Emerging Markets Vs Capital Flows

Yet, to overlook the impact of the US-China trade deal for capital flows into emerging markets is a mistake. Looking at the next chart below, the EEM has been rising since August alongside an uptick in regional capital flows. The latter is at its highest since April 2018 and may continue supporting exotic currencies that tend to be sensitive to sudden shifts in foreign investment streams.

SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR Outlook Hinges on Balance Between Fed, Sentiment

Event Risk – Singapore CPI and Industrial Production, China PMI, ASEAN PMI

As the new week begins, November Singaporean CPI data will cross the wires with headline inflation anticipated to rise 0.6 percent y/y. Then on Thursday local industrial production will be due. USD/SGD may see some near-term volatility on these data prints, but follow-through will likely be determined by how sentiment behaves in the coming weeks.

A key event risk to watch towards the final moments of 2019 is Chinese manufacturing PMI data on December 31. There may be an uptick to be had in this survey amid progress in trade talks. If that fuels confidence in the global growth outlook, we may see the US Dollar aim cautiously lower against the SGD, PHP, IDR and MYR.

Then in the new year on January 2, the markets will be watching how manufacturing PMI surveys unfold from Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. At an unspecified time between January 2-3, inflation data out of the latter will cross the wires. Singapore will also release its annual GDP print for 2019.

Check out my Singapore Dollar currency profile to learn about how the MAS conducts monetary policy!

US Event Risk – Durable Goods, ISM Manufacturing

The improving outlook for the Fed puts the focus for the US Dollar on local event risk such as durable goods orders this Monday. Then on January 3, ISM manufacturing will cross the wires for the December period. More rosy outcomes will likely continue ebbing dovish bets for the United States, and that may counteract gains ASEAN currencies see on improving sentiment.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 08
( 01:01 GMT )
Learn using sentiment in market analysis
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone Outlook Bullish in Q1, 2020
Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone Outlook Bullish in Q1, 2020
2019-12-23 04:00:00
Stocks May Turn Defensive with US Presidential Election Eyed
Stocks May Turn Defensive with US Presidential Election Eyed
2019-12-23 01:00:00
Gold Bulls Search for Low/Uptrend Resumption
Gold Bulls Search for Low/Uptrend Resumption
2019-12-22 16:00:00
AUD/USD Bottom Lacks Confirmation into 2020
AUD/USD Bottom Lacks Confirmation into 2020
2019-12-22 04:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.