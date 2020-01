GBP/NZD Kurs Trading-Idee: Short

#Forextrading idea: I will short #GBPNZD after daily close below the flag-pattern, see below. 1. TP 1,93395 NZD 2. TP 1,91330 NZD Stop Loss 2,0000 NZD If someone has a relevant info why I shouldn`t do that, or wants to know why I want to trade that, let me know. No Advice ! https://t.co/T2ccI4GCB3