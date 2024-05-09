GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks As Bank of England Decision Nears

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
2024-05-09 00:30:00
Euro Hands Back Some Gains As June ECB Rate Cut Remains On Table
2024-05-08 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Trim Gains and Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure
2024-05-09 10:00:13
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
2024-05-09 00:30:00
Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis
2024-05-08 00:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks As Bank of England Decision Nears
2024-05-09 07:43:48
British Pound Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-05-08 18:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
2024-05-09 00:30:00
USD/JPY Strength Highlights Japanese Yen’s Vulnerability to US Dollar Resurgence
2024-05-08 12:00:31
More View More
Breaking news

BoE Leave Rates Unchanged, 2 MPC Members Vote for a 25bp Cut - 7/2 from 8/1

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks As Bank of England Decision Nears

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks As Bank of England Decision Nears

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GBP/USD Analysis and Charts

  • BoE voting patterns and the Quarterly Report key for Sterling.
  • Sterling’s upside looks limited.
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

For all central bank meeting dates. See the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

Today’s BoE decision (12:00 UK) is expected to see the central bank leaving all policy dials untouched but the MPC may give some hints about when UK monetary policy may change. The nine-member MPC vote in March saw eight members vote to keep rates unchanged and one member in favour of a 25 basis point cut. If other MPC members join Swati Dhingra in voting for a cut, Sterling could slide, in the short-term at least.

The latest Quarterly Report will also be released today and this will include updated forecasts for GDP and inflation for the next three years. UK inflation is seen falling further, and sharply according to Governor Bailey, and next year’s inflation forecast may well fall below the central bank’s 2% target. The short end of the UK gilt market will give a better outlook for rate expectations after the report is released.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Sterling is likely to slip further unless the BoE unexpectedly takes a hawkish turn, and this could see GBP/USD dipping back below 1.2400. Cable is testing the 20-day sma and a break below would see the pair below all three simple moving averages, giving the market a negative bias. If GBP/USD breaks 1.2400, then 1.2381 comes into view ahead of the multi-month low at 1.2300.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png

IG Retail data shows 60.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.55 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 8.88% higher than yesterday and 24.63% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.50% lower than yesterday and 5.46% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Download the full report to see how changes in IG Client Sentiment can help your trading decisions:

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 4% 3%
Weekly 24% -6% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP has been pushing higher, despite the market fully expecting the ECB to start cutting rates in June. EUR/GBP is currently testing the 200-day sma and a break above leaves 0.8620 as the next target. Above here, the late March double-high at 0.8644 comes into play.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image2.png

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
2024-05-09 00:30:00
Sterling Trader's Watch: GBP/USD Slides as BoE Meeting Jitters Take Hold
Sterling Trader's Watch: GBP/USD Slides as BoE Meeting Jitters Take Hold
2024-05-08 15:48:21
Euro Hands Back Some Gains As June ECB Rate Cut Remains On Table
Euro Hands Back Some Gains As June ECB Rate Cut Remains On Table
2024-05-08 14:00:00
USD/JPY Strength Highlights Japanese Yen’s Vulnerability to US Dollar Resurgence
USD/JPY Strength Highlights Japanese Yen’s Vulnerability to US Dollar Resurgence
2024-05-08 12:00:31
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 9, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 9, 2024