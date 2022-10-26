USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Rally to Pause?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD on Track to Clear Monthly Opening Range Ahead of ECB Meeting
2022-10-25 21:30:05
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update; October ECB Meeting Preview
2022-10-25 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI Breakout Imminent
2022-10-25 16:00:00
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Wall Street May Rise as Retail Traders Sell the Rip
2022-10-26 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast into Earnings
2022-10-25 14:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes BoC Rate Decision as Speculator Confidence Wanes
2022-10-26 03:00:00
How I Use RSI
2022-10-25 21:00:03
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How I Use RSI
2022-10-25 21:00:03
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 17, 2022 19:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-10-25 17:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Consolidating, Further Volatility Ahead
2022-10-25 09:30:19
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
More View more
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Rally to Pause?

USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Rally to Pause?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

USD, JPY, US Dollar, Japanese Yen, USD/JPY - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/JPY has run into major resistance
  • The steep USD/JPY rally is showing signs of fatigue
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

USD/JPY’s rally is showing signs of losing steam as it tests one of the most significant resistance areas it has faced in recent months.

The sharp bearish reversal on Friday could be signal that USD/JPY’s uptrend could be stalling at least in the interim. This is because the reversal has taken place at important resistance - the 1998 high of 147.65, coinciding with the 200-quarter moving average and the upper edge of a rising channel from 2012 (see chart).

USD/JPY Quarterly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Furthermore, negative divergence on the daily and weekly charts (rising price associated with a stalling or decline in momentum) is a sign of fatigue considering solid gains in the past one year. A decisive break below the September highs of 145-146 would confirm that short-term upward pressure has faded, raising the prospect of some consolidation or a minor retreat.

Any further setback could push USD/JPY towards the September intervention low of 140.35 near the 89-day moving average (DMA) and the July high. As the chart below shows, the last time USD/JPY was decisively below the average was in early 2021 before the surge began, so some sort of a rebound from there is possible.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Only a break below the 89-DMA support would raise the risk of an extended pause or a change of trend from a medium-term perspective. Rising slope of the 200-day moving average and still-strong bullish momentum on the monthly chart continue to paint a bullish USD/JPY story beyond any short-term consolidation/retreat. As the previous update highlighted, the major reverse head & shoulders pattern triggered this year points to further upside in USD/JPY in coming months/years.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Wall Street May Rise as Retail Traders Sell the Rip
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Wall Street May Rise as Retail Traders Sell the Rip
2022-10-26 02:00:00
Can Unlucky Traders Still be Profitable? Finding Optimal Risk Management
Can Unlucky Traders Still be Profitable? Finding Optimal Risk Management
2022-10-25 23:00:00
How I Use RSI
How I Use RSI
2022-10-25 21:00:03
Australian Dollar Forecast: Bullish Momentum Builds – Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: Bullish Momentum Builds – Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-10-25 20:10:00
Advertisement