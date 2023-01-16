Singapore dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD Slide to Pause?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-13 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Soars but Overbought Signals Flash Red
2023-01-13 10:44:39
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-16 01:30:00
More View More
Singapore dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD Slide to Pause?

Singapore dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD Slide to Pause?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

SGD, Singapore dollar, USD/SGD - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/SGD’s downward momentum has accelerated recently.
  • USD/SGD is approaching a strong support area.
  • What is the outlook and the key levels to watch?
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/SGD TECHNICAL FORECAST - BEARISH

Upward momentum in the Singapore dollar has accelerated against the US dollar in recent weeks, raising the prospect of further gains in the coming months. However, deeply overbought conditions point to a pause in the Asian currency’s rally.

USD/SGD is down nearly 10% since September and has seen consecutive losses on a monthly basis since October. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily and weekly charts is below 25, not only reflecting oversold conditions but also how strong the downward momentum has been in recent months. This column firsthighlighted in mid-November that the worst could be over for the Singapore dollarand apotential move toward 1.3150 in December.

USD/SGD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

USD/SGD is now approaching a key cushion on the lower edge of the channel is a horizontal trendline from 2015 (at about 1.3150), slightly above the 2018 low of 1.3000. Given the pace and the extent of the fall from late 2022, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some sort of a consolidation/minor rebound, especially given deeply oversold conditions. As the weekly chart shows, the previous rebounds in 2018 and 2021 were associated with the 14-week RSI below 30.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Any rebound is likely to encounter stiff resistance on the 12-day moving average – rallies since the end of 2022 have been capped by the shorter moving average (see daily chart). A stronger ceiling is at the January high of 1.3500.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Beyond any corrective rebound, USD/SGD has scope to fall further on a medium-, to long-term basis. Any break below the converged support at 1.3000-1.3150 would trigger a breakout from the multi-year sideways channel, opening the door toward the 2011 low of 1.1985.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends
ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends
2023-01-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Breakdown Accelerates, No End in Sight? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
US Dollar Breakdown Accelerates, No End in Sight? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
2023-01-16 00:00:00
BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Bulls Bounce Back After Double Digit Gain
BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Bulls Bounce Back After Double Digit Gain
2023-01-14 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Slide Showing Signs of Fatigue?
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Slide Showing Signs of Fatigue?
2023-01-13 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/SGD
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023