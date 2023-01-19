 Skip to Content
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: What's Next For USD/JPY After BoJ?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Japanese Yen, USD/JPY - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/JPY is approaching crucial support.
  • ﻿USD/JPY’s slide appears to be losing steam.
  • What is the outlook and the key signposts to watch?

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

Wednesday’s failure of the Japanese yen to sustain losses against the US dollar could be a reflection of the mood prevailing since the end of 2022.

USD/JPY jumped over 2% after the Bank of Japan stuck with its ultra-easy monetary policy on Wednesday. However, the pair was unable to sustain the intraday gains following disappointing US retail sales data that cemented the view that the US economy is slowing down.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Importantly, the retracement of the intraday gains shows how strong the downward momentum has been in USD/JPY recently. As the weekly chart shows, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is at its lowest at least since 2018 – a sign of the extent of bearishness.

USD/JPY 240-minutes Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Having said that, as the previous update noted, the multi-week slide is losing steam. Put in another way, Wednesday’s jump could be a warning sign that the tide could soon be turning (up) for USD/JPY as it approaches strong support on the 89-week moving average, coinciding with the May 2022 low of 126.30. So far, USD/JPY hasn’t broken any important resistance, beginning with the 89-period moving average on the 240-minutes chart (see chart) – rallies in recent weeks have stalled at the moving average.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Any break above the 89-period moving average on the 240-minute chart, near the upper edge of a declining channel since November, would be an indication that the three-month-long downward pressure is fading. Already, as noted last week, fresh lows in price on the Daily charts haven’t been associated with fresh lows in momentum, suggesting that the slide is losing steam.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

